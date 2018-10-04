Barack Obama Writes Tribute To Wife Michelle On Their 26th Wedding Anniversary

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wrote heartwarming tributes to each other to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

Barack Obama took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and wrote a sweet anniversary message for the former first lady, where he congratulated and appreciated her, per People. Barack Obama wrote to his wife,

“Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,”

He also posted a candid photo of Michelle, where she is seen looking out of a window.

Michelle Obama quickly responded to the tweet and thanked him for the wonderful years that they have spent together. She used the word “treasure” for her husband to express her love and admiration. She wrote,

“Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

Fans and supporters of the Obamas showed their love and appreciation for the couple by liking, sharing, and retweeting the two tweets. Within minutes, the former president’s tweet got more than 491,000 likes and more than 44,000 retweets.

Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018

Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018

Michelle Robinson and Barack Obama met for the first time in 1989 at the Chicago law firm of Sidley & Austin, where Obama went for a summer associateship. The couple dated each other for three years before tying the knot on October 3rd, 1992.

Per an article published in Chicago Sun-Times in 2007, during their three-year courtship, the former first lady was tired of having debates with Obama on the topic of marriage and what it meant to him as an institution. However, in 1991, Obama proposed to the lady of his dreams while they were on one of their dates at a fancy restaurant.

The Obamas are well-known for loving and supporting each other, and both have publicly expressed their appreciation for each other on numerous occasions.

Pool / Getty Images

During his farewell address to the Nation on January 10, 2017, Obama praised his wife for her unconditional love and support, not only during his presidency but ever since they got married.

He teared up during the speech and thanked his wife for being there for him. The former first lady received a round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd. He said to his wife,

“Michelle – for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

Because of their love and support for each other, there is no doubt in believing that Barack and Michelle Obama are definitely people’s ideal couple goals.