Brett Kavanaugh ‘Lied Under Oath’ About Drinking, Yearbook Phrases, College Roommate Who Is Now Tech CEO Says

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath about his college drinking and other topics, his college roommate has now said publicly.

The FBI’s reopened background check investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to end early Thursday, according to the Washington Post, with FBI agents mysteriously failing to interview Kavanauagh or Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University research psychologist who says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh’s Yale University undergraduate roommate has now accused the nominee of lying under oath in his Senate testimony.

“Brett Kavanaugh stood up under oath and lied about his drinking and about the meaning of words in his yearbook,” wrote James Roche, in an essay published online Wednesday by Slate.com.

“He did so baldly, without hesitation or reservation. In his words and his behavior, Judge Kavanaugh has shown contempt for the truth, for the process, for the rule of law, and for accountability. His willingness to lie to avoid embarrassment throws doubt on his denials about the larger questions of sexual assault.”

Roche is now the CEO of a technology company, Helix RE, based in San Francisco, according to Roche’s LinkedIn page. His Slate.com essay comes more than a week after a local San Francisco television station found Roche and asked him about Kavanaugh.

In that interview, as Inquisitr reported, Roche said that he believed Kavanaugh was “capable” of committing the assault described by his second accuser, Deborah Ramirez of Boulder, Colorado, who attended Yale at the same time as Kavanaugh and Roche.

In a New Yorker article published September 23, Ramirez described an incident at Yale in which Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

In a CNN interview, as seen in the video above on this page, Roche said that it was his belief that Ramirez is telling the truth about Kavanaugh that led him to speak out.

“I have decided and then decided not to participate in this thing multiple times. There’s very little upside for me and there’s a considerable downside for me. But at the end of the day, it feels like there are not enough people who are willing and can credibly say I know this girl,” Roche said. “She didn’t lie and she wouldn’t lie.”

In his essay, Roche — who said he was “raised in a Republican family” and whose father is a Donald Trump supporter — said that he is not persuaded by assertions of Republicans that, because Kavanaugh has been through six previous background checks, the allegations against him must be false.

“I would have expected to be interviewed if a background check was looking for evidence of poor college behavior,” Roche wrote. “I wasn’t called. The FBI didn’t find Debbie’s story because they were not looking for it.”

With the FBI investigation now reportedly set to be completed before Thursday, according to USA Today, Roche on Wednesday said, “I still haven’t been called.”