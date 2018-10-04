Social Media Reacts To First Presidential Alert Being Sent Out

Just a few weeks ago FEMA announced they would be rolling out a National Emergency Alert System that would allow them to reach everyone in the country via text message on their cell phones if they needed to be able to warn citizens of something.
Today, that was tested for the first time, and people took to social media with their thoughts on the so-called “Presidential Alert” their phones received, per Cnet.
The messaged read as follows: “Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is needed.”
Unfortunately for them, the internet felt otherwise, and plenty of action was taken with the use of Photoshop, and, by the looks of some cases, just plain old Paint. Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their own doctored versions of the text, some with hilarious results.
Mount Vernon, the official Twitter feed for George Washington’s home, decided to ask people to share what they thought the alert would have looked like had it been sent out by the United States’ first president, which rendered some historically accurate responses.
“September 28th, 1781-‘Heavy traffic moving into Yorktown, VA, please use other roads to avoid the area,'” wrote one, with another adding, “‘Hey Paul, I can handle this…PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!'”
What do you think #POTUS1 would say if he could issue a #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/cTNit9l0aM
— Mount Vernon (@MountVernon) October 3, 2018
Some decided to get a little sporty with the alert, offering up trash-talk and game predictions instead of a national warning system, some even coming from those in the sporting world.
Wtf did anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/g14iWdK2cp
— LB (@LB_XFL) October 3, 2018
Anybody get the same #PresidentialAlert message as me pic.twitter.com/Xi3R2IdZHv
— Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) October 3, 2018
wow what a weird thing to send to everyone#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/s0CcKPwDpI
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2018
This is the only Presidential Alert I want…. Tyler Simmons wasn’t offsides. #UGA #GoDawgs #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/JXRmNvrch5
— Lady Ink (@LadyInk_1) October 4, 2018
Zoos also decided to get in on the fun, with San Diego Zoo, Houston Zoo, Miami Zoo, and Lincoln Park Zoo sharing their own (far more adorable) “presidential alerts” out.
⚠️EMERGENCY ALERT⚠️
THIS IS A TEST
We're reaching panda-emic levels of cute
No further action is needed#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/irF4M7eRlT
— San Diego Boo ???????? (@sandiegozoo) October 3, 2018
THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6
— Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018
⚠️ EMERGENCY ALERT! ⚠️
Our adorable baby Pygmy Hippo is taking a bath and it is WAY TOO CUTE!
No further action is needed. #PresidentialAlert #ZooMiami pic.twitter.com/CU7UIAVh89
— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) October 4, 2018
THIS IS A TEST of the Cute North American River Otter Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert #otter pic.twitter.com/97KI3hNPGj
— Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) October 3, 2018
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel got in on the joke as well, editing the alert to something more accurately depicting Donald Trump’s daily mantra. And he wasn’t alone either. Plenty of people shared their own edits, all of which made fun of the president and some of the strange things he has said and done during his time in office.
Did anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/BXiuLoVgGj
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 3, 2018
Just received an alert from Trump on my phone. Anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/E0Egb7NAnE
— ???? Isabella Cigno ???? (@IsabellaCigno) October 3, 2018
Did anyone else get this #PresidentialAlert #TrumpText today?
Come on, man. I don't need to read that. pic.twitter.com/wEDDxCEfPC
— The Magical Kingdom ???????? (@magicalkingdomX) October 4, 2018
Just a casual PSA. #PresidentialAlert #popularvote @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ASL8ZCNGAf
— Grace (@graceanton1) October 4, 2018
There was a lot of ???? ???????????? over the alert this afternoon. This was my favorite:
RT @AltUSPressSec Hello, I’d like to report a sexual predator sending unwanted text messages to 150,000,000 women.” #PresidentialAlert
— Auriandra ???? (@Auriandra) October 4, 2018
One even decided to use the fact that it is Mean Girls Day to incorporate their feelings about the alert into a scene from the film.
Too funny not to share. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/1dEZeUrK5q
— Ronnie (@stephenson_roni) October 4, 2018
That wasn’t the only film reference either, with another seeing an appropriate Star Trek reference in the erratic behavior of Trump.
Uh oh.#PresidentialAlert #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/zodXyfqVKR
— Dayton Ward (@daytonward) October 4, 2018
Even Harry Potter got a sniff at the jokes.
Well… nice of them to let people know #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/aeevMHZyEX
— Andrej (@AndrejNkv) October 3, 2018
Others edited the alert to ridiculously funny things that are less intimidating than him having the actual ability to access everyone’s phones.
Yooo @realDonaldTrump is wild ???? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/OoogxVyXFI
— King J ???????? (@JMaine518) October 3, 2018
“Is this the Krusty Krab?” pic.twitter.com/xwrQzfUat3
— X (@XLNB) October 3, 2018
Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl
— Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018
Me as a president#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/ts9VFt5ATI
— Jennifer (@jenltieman) October 4, 2018
Some also decided to share their immediate thought the moment they realized why their phone was suddenly beeping incessantly.
Here is a look at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton immediately after the #PresidentialAlert was issued. pic.twitter.com/O5QCB46DG3
— WKYT (@WKYT) October 3, 2018
what just happened #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/nTKvgQiqmX
— GIPHY (@GIPHY) October 3, 2018
People looking at that #PresidentialAlert text on their phones right now like… pic.twitter.com/M2G22mOF2E
— Black Seth Rogen (@ChristianAllen1) October 3, 2018
History was made in the United States today as 300 million Americans decided to simultaneously switch back to flip phones that can not receive text messages.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/PQowQkHUuv
— CoronaLime ????⚾️???? (@_CoronaLime_) October 3, 2018
Look, when you get us nuked just let it be a surprise I’d rather throw my phone into the sun than get another #PresidentialAlert ever again pic.twitter.com/mAuH8rXuY2
— Caity (@Khaleesiczb) October 3, 2018
It's not that I'd rather walk through life unaware of an emergency instead of getting the #PresidentialAlert… or maybe it is. It is that, actually.
— Miche (@MicheBangtan) October 3, 2018
There were some people who never received the alerts, and by the looks of Twitter, they are not at all ungrateful about this.
I didn’t get the #PresidentialAlert My phone remains pure. I promise to never update you again. pic.twitter.com/G7SBc7400R
— Renee +AKF (@altpointofview) October 3, 2018
If you didn’t get the #PresidentialAlert… pic.twitter.com/SHjztUzSGx
— Russ Gaddy (@RussGaddy) October 4, 2018
One man also shared a potential way in which people who don’t want to receive any further alerts could try blocking the Presidential Alerts on their devices, while John McAfee came forward to warn people of the dangers of the kind of access the alert system has to private citizens’ information on their phones.
#PresidentialAlert Here’s a quick tip on how to get rid of stupid Trump! pic.twitter.com/M4RLbusUaI
— Mr,Kilts (@MrKiltsOriginal) October 4, 2018
The "Presidential alerts": they are capable of accessing the E911 chip in your phones – giving them full access to your location, microphone, camera and every function of your phone. This not a rant, this is from me, still one of the leading cybersecurity experts. Wake up people!
— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 3, 2018