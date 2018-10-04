Social Media Reacts To First Presidential Alert Being Sent Out

Just a few weeks ago FEMA announced they would be rolling out a National Emergency Alert System that would allow them to reach everyone in the country via text message on their cell phones if they needed to be able to warn citizens of something.

Today, that was tested for the first time, and people took to social media with their thoughts on the so-called “Presidential Alert” their phones received, per Cnet.

The messaged read as follows: “Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is needed.”

Unfortunately for them, the internet felt otherwise, and plenty of action was taken with the use of Photoshop, and, by the looks of some cases, just plain old Paint. Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their own doctored versions of the text, some with hilarious results.

Mount Vernon, the official Twitter feed for George Washington’s home, decided to ask people to share what they thought the alert would have looked like had it been sent out by the United States’ first president, which rendered some historically accurate responses.

“September 28th, 1781-‘Heavy traffic moving into Yorktown, VA, please use other roads to avoid the area,'” wrote one, with another adding, “‘Hey Paul, I can handle this…PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!'”

What do you think #POTUS1 would say if he could issue a #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/cTNit9l0aM — Mount Vernon (@MountVernon) October 3, 2018

Some decided to get a little sporty with the alert, offering up trash-talk and game predictions instead of a national warning system, some even coming from those in the sporting world.

Anybody get the same #PresidentialAlert message as me pic.twitter.com/Xi3R2IdZHv — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) October 3, 2018

wow what a weird thing to send to everyone#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/s0CcKPwDpI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2018

Zoos also decided to get in on the fun, with San Diego Zoo, Houston Zoo, Miami Zoo, and Lincoln Park Zoo sharing their own (far more adorable) “presidential alerts” out.

⚠️EMERGENCY ALERT⚠️

THIS IS A TEST

We're reaching panda-emic levels of cute

No further action is needed#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/irF4M7eRlT — San Diego Boo ???????? (@sandiegozoo) October 3, 2018

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018

⚠️ EMERGENCY ALERT! ⚠️

Our adorable baby Pygmy Hippo is taking a bath and it is WAY TOO CUTE!

No further action is needed. #PresidentialAlert #ZooMiami pic.twitter.com/CU7UIAVh89 — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) October 4, 2018

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute North American River Otter Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert #otter pic.twitter.com/97KI3hNPGj — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) October 3, 2018

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel got in on the joke as well, editing the alert to something more accurately depicting Donald Trump’s daily mantra. And he wasn’t alone either. Plenty of people shared their own edits, all of which made fun of the president and some of the strange things he has said and done during his time in office.

Just received an alert from Trump on my phone. Anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/E0Egb7NAnE — ???? Isabella Cigno ???? (@IsabellaCigno) October 3, 2018

Did anyone else get this #PresidentialAlert #TrumpText today? Come on, man. I don't need to read that. pic.twitter.com/wEDDxCEfPC — The Magical Kingdom ???????? (@magicalkingdomX) October 4, 2018

There was a lot of ???? ???????????? over the alert this afternoon. This was my favorite:

RT @AltUSPressSec Hello, I’d like to report a sexual predator sending unwanted text messages to 150,000,000 women.” #PresidentialAlert — Auriandra ???? (@Auriandra) October 4, 2018

One even decided to use the fact that it is Mean Girls Day to incorporate their feelings about the alert into a scene from the film.

That wasn’t the only film reference either, with another seeing an appropriate Star Trek reference in the erratic behavior of Trump.

Even Harry Potter got a sniff at the jokes.

Well… nice of them to let people know #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/aeevMHZyEX — Andrej (@AndrejNkv) October 3, 2018

Others edited the alert to ridiculously funny things that are less intimidating than him having the actual ability to access everyone’s phones.

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

Some also decided to share their immediate thought the moment they realized why their phone was suddenly beeping incessantly.

Here is a look at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton immediately after the #PresidentialAlert was issued. pic.twitter.com/O5QCB46DG3 — WKYT (@WKYT) October 3, 2018

People looking at that #PresidentialAlert text on their phones right now like… pic.twitter.com/M2G22mOF2E — Black Seth Rogen (@ChristianAllen1) October 3, 2018

History was made in the United States today as 300 million Americans decided to simultaneously switch back to flip phones that can not receive text messages.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/PQowQkHUuv — CoronaLime ????⚾️???? (@_CoronaLime_) October 3, 2018

Look, when you get us nuked just let it be a surprise I’d rather throw my phone into the sun than get another #PresidentialAlert ever again pic.twitter.com/mAuH8rXuY2 — Caity (@Khaleesiczb) October 3, 2018

It's not that I'd rather walk through life unaware of an emergency instead of getting the #PresidentialAlert… or maybe it is. It is that, actually. — Miche (@MicheBangtan) October 3, 2018

There were some people who never received the alerts, and by the looks of Twitter, they are not at all ungrateful about this.

I didn’t get the #PresidentialAlert My phone remains pure. I promise to never update you again. pic.twitter.com/G7SBc7400R — Renee +AKF (@altpointofview) October 3, 2018

One man also shared a potential way in which people who don’t want to receive any further alerts could try blocking the Presidential Alerts on their devices, while John McAfee came forward to warn people of the dangers of the kind of access the alert system has to private citizens’ information on their phones.

#PresidentialAlert Here’s a quick tip on how to get rid of stupid Trump! pic.twitter.com/M4RLbusUaI — Mr,Kilts (@MrKiltsOriginal) October 4, 2018