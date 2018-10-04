Potential Measles Exposure Is Reported By Authorities At Newark Liberty International Airport

Were you at Newark Liberty International Airport on September 28?

According to a report released by officials on Wednesday, people traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport last month may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease, measles.

While the name of the person identified as having measles has not been released, according to NJ.com, the individual “arrived at Terminal B from a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel on September 28.”

“The individual was infectious on that day and may have traveled to other areas of the airport,” a statement released by the New Jersey Department of Health said.

The infected person then traveled on to Rockland County, NY. However, no further exposures to measles by the individual were reported beyond there.

The New Jersey Department of Health is now issuing a warning to those that were at Newark Liberty International Airport between the times of 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on September 28.

A person showing the symptomatic measles rash. geralt / Pixabay

The health department also suggests that even if you aren’t showing symptoms of the measles, they may not develop until as late as October 19.

Shereef Elnahal, the commissioner for the NJ Department of Health, issued the following statement via his official Twitter account.

Public health alert: a person with measles arrived in Terminal B of Newark Airport on 9/28. Please be sure you and family members received the MMR vaccine and other age-appropriate immunizations. This protects you and all others around you! If exposed: https://t.co/S7qrJ6pmhh — Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) October 3, 2018

“Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said state epidemiologist, Dr. Christina Tan. “We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.”

According to the document released by the New Jersey Department of Health in relation to the potential measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport, it is advised that people who have not been immunized for the measles “to stay home (quarantine) and away from work, school, and public places for 21 days to ensure you/your child do not become infected and pass measles to others.”

For those who are concerned that they might have become infected with measles, it is advised you look out for the following symptoms according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cough, runny nose, and red eyes

Rash of tiny, red spots that start at the head and spread to the rest of the body

Diarrhea

Ear infection

This is the second time this year that visitors to the Newark Liberty International Airport have been potentially exposed to measles. NJ.com also reports a statement was released by the health department in May in relation to another potential outbreak of the measles.