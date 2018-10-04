Rita Ora Smolders in Bed Room Selfie On Instagram

Rita Ora is no stranger to sharing sultry selfies on Instagram and Wednesday night was no different. In the sizzling new photo, the 27-year old British singer poses seductively on a bed and seems to be topless. The smudged black eyeliner she wears only intensifies the impact of her smoldering stare.

Ora didn’t offer a caption for the photo except for a couple of snoring emojis. Her followers didn’t seem to notice or care. Most of the comments consisted of compliments on Ora’s physical beauty with many offering themselves as companions for her in bed.

This isn’t new for the “RIP” singer. As IOL reports, She has spoken openly in the past about getting “flirty messages” via social media from men who want to date her.

“I’m not going to lie and say I don’t sometimes entertain it,” she said in an interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 in August. “But sometimes I completely ignore it and it’s a little rude as I didn’t see that there’s a thing that says you’ve read the messages so I’m reading the messages and it just says read…”

When asked if she gets these types of messages of every hour, Ora was hesitant to confirm or deny.

“Is it bad to say yes Not being full-headed,” she said. “It’s not like a focus on it, but I do get a few…”

Ora may not have too much time to read her DMs now though. The singer recently announced that she’ll be releasing her second album this year called Phoenix. This will be her first body of work since her debut Ora which was released in 2012. As Bandwagon reports, Ora went platinum thanks to hits like “RIP” and others.

In a press release about her upcoming project, the singer revealed that it will chronicle her growth as a woman and artist over the years, Billboard reports

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” she said via a press release.

According to Bandwagon, there are quite a few features on the album from well-known artists in pop, EDM, R&B, and rap. The late EDM DJ/producer Avicii, whose work with Ora helped her to win her first MTV Video Music Award is reportedly on Phoenix. Pop stars Charli XCX, Liam Payne and Bebe Rexha are also expected to make appearances along with rap’s current it-girl, Cardi B.

Phoenix by Rita Ora is scheduled to be released on November 23rd.