Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Puts Booty On Display In Saucy Instagram Post

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Shauna Sexton loves to share wild photos on her Instagram page and she went all-out with a new post on Wednesday afternoon. This latest picture is definitely not safe to check out at work or around small children, but those who follow Sexton on social media know that’s often the case as the Playboy model is known for sharing some racy pictures.

In this newest Instagram photo, Shauna Sexton is wearing a short red dress that looks like it may have white flowers on it, and she’s got on short white boots. Of course, the outfit itself isn’t what has people buzzing over this photo of Ben Affleck’s girlfriend.

In this latest racy photo of Sexton’s, her derriere is bare and on full display for the camera. Shauna is standing with her backside to the camera and she’s looking over her shoulder toward the camera as she sticks out her tongue and shares a goofy, light-hearted look.

Sexton captioned this one simply “peachy” with a laughing emoji. It’s not entirely clear whether this is a current photo or a throwback, although with the hairstyle she has in the photo it looks like it may be a photo from a while back.

Naturally, Shauna’s Instagram followers have gone wild over this shot. Sexton is getting some pretty wild comments, but she surely knew what to expect when she chose to share this latest sultry shot. It doesn’t appear that she’s deleting or blocking any of the explicit commenters, so it seems she’s going with the flow regardless of how wild some of the feedback has gotten.

Life has certainly been a whirlwind for Shauna over the past couple of months since she started dating Affleck. There is never any shortage of rumors regarding their relationship, but she seems to take it in stride.

One minute tabloids say that Shauna and Ben are about to get engaged or married, the next minute outlets claim he’s cheating on her with a mystery woman, as recently reported by the Inquisitr. This week Sexton herself made light of the ongoing rumors with a representative from InTouch, an exchange she shared via her Instagram Stories.

Regardless of how wild Sexton’s life has become as a result of becoming Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Shauna seems to be doing what she can to make the most of the attention. Her Instagram page has been showcasing racy photos of the Playboy model for some time now, but Shauna Sexton clearly isn’t holding back in posting pictures that will draw additional attention to her life.