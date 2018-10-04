Lindsey Graham Under Fire For Saying Ford Allegation Result Of ‘Going Through A Trailer Park With A $100 Bill’

Graham has been criticized for his vehement defense of Brett Kavanaugh and comments that the allegations against him are a sham.

Lindsey Graham is under fire for mocking Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser, saying that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation is what happens when you “go through a trailer park with a $100 bill.”

The South Carolina senator has emerged as one of the most stringent backers of Kavanaugh despite the growing allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee. On Wednesday, Graham defended his approach to the allegations in an interview with Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg, implying that Ford was being paid off to make the allegations.

When Goldberg said that Donald Trump’s recent attack on Ford during a campaign rally was “degrading,” Graham turned the criticism back on Christine Blasey Ford.

“Well, you know. Here’s what’s personally degrading. This what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill,” Graham replied.

As ABC 17 reported, the remark was actually a reference to a similar statement from political strategist James Carville, who while working for Bill Clinton made the same remark about sexual harassment accuser Paula Jones.

“If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find,” Carville said in response to the allegation from Jones that Clinton sexually harassed her in a hotel room in 1990.

The “trailer park” remark has drawn some heat for Lindsey Graham, with many shocked at the comment directed toward an alleged sexual assault victim.

Those gathered to watch Graham’s interview did not take too kindly to the remarks either, booing the senator for his attack on Christine Blasey Ford and his reference to Donald Trump’s mocking her as being “truthful.” Graham shot back, telling the crowd to “boo yourselves.”

Lindsey Graham has made it clear that he plans to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court regardless of the FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations. He said this week that should Kavanaugh’s nomination fail, he would encourage Donald Trump to try again.

“If his nomination were to fall short, I would encourage President Trump to re-nominate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Graham said in a statement (via USA Today). “It would – in effect – be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people.”

Graham was also passionate in his defense of Kavanaugh during testimony last week, matching Kavanaugh’s angry tone during the hearing that included a firsthand account of the alleged assault from Christine Blasey Ford.

Lindsey Graham has also vowed that there will be a vote on Brett Kavanaugh this week.