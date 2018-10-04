‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Discuss New Rosales Family’s Impact

While fans sometimes grumble about new characters and families on The Young and the Restless, the Rosales family’s arrival in Genoa City made a big splash for many.

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey), Jason Canela (Arturo), and Sasha Calle (Lola) recently discussed in an interview what portraying the Rosales family on Y&R means to them as well as to their Latin American fans. Calle explained how iconic the show is after so many decades on the air, and what an honor it is to bring these characters to life in GC. She believes that other Latin American families will see them on the show and appreciate being represented, and she’s honored to be part of that.

They enjoy each other, speak Spanish, and have a lot of fun as they create the characters of Arturo, Lola, and Rey. Soon, Rey’s wife may also come to town expanding the storyline even further. Thanks to daytime Emmy winning soap vet Vilasuso (Tony Santos, Guiding Light; Griffin Castillo, All My Children; Dario Hernandez, Days of Our Lives) along with daytime newcomers Canela and Calle, the family is quickly entrenching itself into the fabric of the sudser.

Fans quickly responded to Calle’s Instagram post with the following video. Some even pointed out that other actors like Eva Longoria (Isabella Braña) and David Lago (Raul Guittierez) have represented the culture on the show before, and they’re thrilled to have them back.

“I’ve been watching Y&R since I was 5 yrs old with my mother. I even named my daughter Victoria and my son Nicholas Adam. @sashacalle @jordivilasuso @jasoncanela I know @evalongoria was playing Paul’s wife. Y&R needs that Latin spice,” said one comment.

Another fan replied, “@david_s_lago was also on Y&R they need to bring him back as a Relative @sashacalle.”

Some fans may feel resistant to the new characters on the show, but that resistance is mostly because they feel that other, long-time characters were let go to make room. Recently, many actors have left the show, and Inqusitr reported the shocking news that veteran Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul Williams, has been fired after four decades.

Among those who have departed this year are Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Daniel Hall (Scott), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), and Eileen Davidson (Ashley).

Despite all the upheaval, the newcomers to Genoa City are not to blame, and the Rosales family is slowly but surely winning over the hearts of some of the show’s long-time fans as their background story is gradually revealed.