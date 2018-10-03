‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Final Season Will Be Feature-Length Episodes According To Iain Glen

Fans are eager to find out exactly how long each episode of the final season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' really is.

With fans desperate to find out all they can about the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there has been plenty of news flying around in relation to what will happen in Season 8. in addition to the storyline rumors, there has also been a lot of speculation on how long each of the final six episodes for Season 8 will be.

Initially, word got out that each episode would run upwards of 90 minutes each. This would mean that each episode in Season 8 of Game of Thrones could be considered to be movie-length. As the Mirror stated, this news likely originated from an interview Kit Harington did which stated each episode would be movie-length.

Then, news filtered in that the episodes would not be that long, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. This time around, HBO were insisting that each episode would be determined by the director’s cut and not as a result of wanting epic, movie-length episodes merely because Season 8 was a shortened season.

Now, one of the Game of Thrones actors, Iain Glen (who plays Ser Jorah Mormont), has come forward and stated that each Season 8 episode will definitely be movie-length in size.

According to an interview Glen did with Metro, Iain Glen is very excited about the final six episodes of Game of Thrones.

“[They] read like the six best scripts. The final scripts are really special.”

While this doesn’t determine that each episode will be movie-length, he went on further to state that each episode will be “feature-length” in size during his discussion on the final read-through for Season 8.

“We all sat down for the read-through of six feature-length episodes,” Iain Glen explained.

“They took longer to film, cost more, and are more surprising.”

As for how each episode will be more “surprising,” Glen did not really elaborate. Although, he did have plenty to say about Season 8 without actually giving anything away.

“Without really thinking it through too clearly, you do have aspirations, you’ve got desires for what or may not happen. The bottom line is I’m sure we’ll not please everyone across the board, but when we gathered for reading the scripts right at the beginning, there was a huge sense the writers had done a fantastic job, and a fantastic job for the series as a whole. ‘It’s the same concoction which has always worked, full of surprises and tension. For my money, it will satiate. My hunch is it will go down incredibly well because they’re brilliant scripts.”

So, fans will just have to wait until Season 8 of Game of Thrones finally airs to find out how long each episode will be and how the story will eventually conclude.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.