Khloe Kardashian & Sister Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Their Singing Voices During Carpool Karaoke Session

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian know how to do a road trip right. The reality stars, along with three of their friends, did their own version of carpool karaoke this week and documented it all via social media.

According to an October 3 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian belted out Whitney Houston’s hit song “I Have Nothing” from the movie The Bodyguard, as Kourtney Kardashian filmed and sang along with the lyrics.

The oldest Kardashian sister donned a white button-up blouse for the outing, as well as blue polish on her nails. She wore her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Khloe went for a more casual look. The youngest Kardashian sister was seen behind the wheel of the car while singing and wore black spandex shorts and a black-and-white windbreaker in the video. She had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. Khloe also donned a half moon necklace and rings on her fingers.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq sat in the back seat with another female friend, as the girl group sang along to every word of Whitney Houston’s ballad.

It seems that Kourtney and Khloe are spending some quality time together before Khloe moves back to Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the start of the new NBA season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently admitted that she understands Kourtney Kardashian a bit better now that she is a mom.

Khloe opened up via her app about how she used to mom shame her oldest sister, but now owes her a big apology because she can totally relate to everything that Kourt is going through as a mother.

“I’m still in my pajamas right now, I’ve been up since five, I have not had a second to even change my clothes. I haven’t even washed my face, my morning has been so crazy,” Khloe said, adding that she now feels bad for all the times she called out Kourtney for doing something similar.

“I feel bad that I used to call Kourtney and be like, ‘Oh, God. You look so Mom. I feel bad that I used to do that. I’m gonna apologize to Kourt,” Khloe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!