Kanye West Says He Wants To Put Colin Kaepernick In Touch With President Trump

Controversial rapper Kanye West told TMZ he wanted to introduce President Donald Trump to activist and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and have the two talk "until the conversation turns to love."

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that s*** of b**** statement and we can be on the same page,” West told TMZ on Monday.

This news comes after last week when West stopped by The Fader offices wearing one of President Trump’s now infamous red Make America Great Again hats along with a sweatshirt with Colin Kaepernick on it.

West appeared on”Saturday Night Live” over this past weekend, where he again wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and dove into a passionate, pro-Trump rant during the ending credits of the live program.

The next day, he fired off another tweet defending the hat, claiming the hate “represents good and America becoming whole again” as well as calling to “abolish the 13th amendment.”

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries,” he tweeted, along with a selfie of him wearing the “MAGA” hat. “We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

The Thirteenth Amendment was the one that abolished slavery, “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

West later tweeted in an attempt to clarify his first tweet, writing about his desire to “not abolish” but “amend the 13th amendment”

In regards to Kaepernick and Trump, the war of words started with the President.

At an Alabama campaign rally in September of 2017, President Trump started his war of words with the National Football League and its players who chose to protest by calling on NFL owners to fire them, suggesting they say “get that s– of a b—- off the field! He’s fired, he’s fired!”

When it was announced that Nike would use Kaepernick as the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, the President was quick to take to Twitter and make his thoughts on the matter clear.

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

ABC News reached out to the White House and Kaepernick but requests for comment were not immediately returned.