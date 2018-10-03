Chuck Grassley Releases Letter To Undermine Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick

In an effort to undermine the claims of Julie Swetnick, one of three women who has made claims of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Senator Chuck Grassley released a letter from a former television weatherman with several allegations about Swetnick’s sexual preference, as reported by the Huffington Post.

Dennis Ketterer, who was a weatherman in Washington D.C., described the relationship he had with Swetnick during the 1990s in a letter he sent to the committee. Swetnick has described Kavanaugh as a “mean drunk” who treated women poorly at parties. She is represented by attorney Michael Avenetti, who also represents Stormy Daniels.

In a tweet Avenatti denied the claims, describing them as “garbage”.

Swetnick is several years older than Kavanaugh and her allegations are by far the least specific in comparison to the accounts of the other two accusers. Her heaviest allegation is that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a house party where she was gang-raped in 1982. Kavanaugh has denied Swetnick’s allegations whole-heartedly, calling them”ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.”

In a press release about the letter they received, the Senate Judiciary Committee referred to Ketterer as a “former Democratic candidate for Congress and weatherman for WJLA Channel 7 in Washington.” Ketterer was fired from his post at WJLA in 1995 after receiving a diagnosis of bipolar II disorder.

The letter from Dennis Ketterer is garbage – the GOP is desperate. The allegations he makes are false and without any basis. We demand that the FBI interview my client & him, and that anyone found to have submitted false info be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 2, 2018

In the letter, Ketterer describes meeting Swetnick in 1993 when the then-350 lbs weathermen confused her for a “high-end call girl” due to the fact that he had never been hit on at a bar before. While they were never intimate, Ketterer’s letter described conversations where Swetnick said that she “liked to have sex with more than one guy at a time” and that she’d “first tried sex with multiple guys while in high school and still liked it from time-to-time.”

While he complimented Swetnick as being smart and funny, he also considered her something of an opportunist who would have never given him the time of day if he weren’t a well-known television weatherman.

Ketterer ended the relationship due to her “penchant for group sex,” which caused him to fear contracting AIDS. He did say that he made an effort to reach out to Swetnick during his campaign for Congress in 1996, where he thought she could help him with his primary campaign. In an effort to reach Setnick, Ketterer spoke to her father, who relayed to him that she had psychological issues.