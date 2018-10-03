Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek Of Nick And Sharon’s Wedding On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Sharon Case reveals that Adam returns to Genoa City to crash the wedding, but is she telling the truth?

Despite the inevitable sudsy drama, The Young and the Restless did things well when it comes to Nick and Sharon’s wedding.

Recently, the Inquisitr reported on Sharon Case and her fittings for Sharon’s wedding gown for the big day, and now the show released an incredible behind-the-scenes peek at everything that went into creating the perfect storybook scene for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s third time down the aisle in Genoa City.

For Case, she loves seeing her bouquet for the first time. She says, “it’s fun getting married several times in a soap opera and getting to try all different ways. Then you become certain of what you do like, I guess.”

As for Morrow, he enjoys the actual scope of a big wedding event soap style. He says, “very rarely do we get together on that scope like there’s a lot of us there. So, it’s kinda fun. I mean it’s kinda pressure-filled, and we keep getting yelled at by the stage manager and directors to stop messing around, but you know it’s we all like each other, and we all respect each other and these people who are like a second family to me, and it’s cool.”

One thing’s for sure, @JoshuaMorrowYR and @sharonlcase were VERY excited for the big day! Take a behind-the-scenes look at today’s festivities and tune in to #YR tomorrow to see what happens to #Shick. pic.twitter.com/sbs1HWy7iB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 3, 2018

Case also mentions the fact that Nick and Sharon went to a lot to get to this moment together where the third time is the charm. She gives Sharon some great advice to relax and enjoy the moment and happily go into her new future with Nick. The actress thinks Sharon is all set this time.

Meanwhile, Morrow has a bit of a darker take on the whole thing because both Nick and Sharon are keeping massive secrets as they prepare to start their lives together once again in Genoa City. He teases, “it doesn’t end probably the way everyone thinks.”

Case gives an even bigger teaser when she revealed that Adam and J.T. show up to crash the wedding much like Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) did the last time in 2014. Of course, it’s highly likely Case is being a bit tongue in cheek when she makes the shocking reveal. She follows the statement with “I’m kidding.”

Obviously many fans would absolutely love to see Adam Newman return to the show, and it’s possible that Y&R could pull it off. However, the Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers for tomorrow show that at least one deep dark secret is revealed tomorrow and it throws things into chaos.