‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Opening Credits Offer A Little More Optimism Than Usual

Could a world finally bloom out of the chaos of the zombie apocalypse?

For years, fans have been commenting on the fact that The Walking Dead title is eroding along with the undead walkers. Now, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, AMC has produced a new title that, for the first time since Season 1, is not rotting away.

In addition to this, AMC has just released a new opening credits video that shows some more possible optimism rather than decay as Season 9 of The Walking Dead fast approaches.

According to Vanity Fair, “barren trees are seen blossoming with leaves again as crows fly away.” In addition, in the new Season 9 clip, “green grass and vines begin to spread” as “buildings get repaired.”

The clip also has a new feel to it thanks to a high level of animation not seen in previous opening credits for The Walking Dead. Although, it still manages to capture the overall feel that has been present with The Walking Dead credits from the start.

So, what’s with all the regrowth and regeneration?

According to the series new showrunner, Angela Kang, in a previous interview about the title graphics with Insider, Season 9 of The Walking Dead aims to bring to life a new chapter in the hit zombie apocalypse series.

“The solid stone letters overgrown with greenery in the season 9 logo reflects the fact that we’re jumping into a new chapter of the story where our characters are rebuilding and nature is thriving — for better and worse.”

This level of optimism now seems to have followed through to the opening credits.

While the show may be headed in a new direction from previous seasons, it also needs to be noted that there will definitely be drama and desolation for the group. Already, viewers know that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will be leaving the series, so it is likely their losses could be grisly. In addition, as Vanity Fair points out, the new opening credits also show a herd of walkers approaching and suggests this will tie in with the arrival of the Whisperers, a group already known to comic book fans.

You can view the new Season 9 opening credits for The Walking Dead below.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.

The synopsis, according to AMC, for Episode 1 is below.