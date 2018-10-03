Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Back Together, Trying To Keep Things Out Of The Public Eye

They’re back on…. again.

According to US Weekly, Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, the Weeknd, are fully back together after having split up back in 2016. Since the break up, the pair have been spotted together a few times with dating rumors flying but according to the publication, the pair is officially back together now and going strong.

A source close to the couple says that Bella and The Weeknd have learned from their past mistakes and have decided to try and keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible in hopes that this will help to make it work.

“When they were more public, it deteriorated their relationship.”

The pair is trying to be more private as well as more low key but they were spotted out a few times this past week in New York City. Once was after a romantic dinner and another time was when they were out and about in the Big Apple, walking around and holding hands.

And another source close to the couple shares that it wasn’t exactly a shock that the pair have rekindled their romance once again seeing as though the pair never really lost touch in the interim.

“Bella and [The Weeknd] have always been in communication since they broke up and always knew they’d be back together at some point. This has been an ongoing thing for a while now,” the source shares.

And when she isn’t spending time hanging out with The Weeknd, Bella Hadid is very busy working. Judging from her Instagram account, the 21-year-old basically works non-stop between walking in fashion shows and shooting magazine spreads. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Hadid just graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and shared the gorgeous cover photo with her 20 million plus Instagram followers.

In the up-close and personal photo, Hadid is decked out in emerald green, including jewelry in the up-close and personal snapshot. In the image, the model wears her hair in a high ponytail as she looks into the camera with her beautiful face.

Within just a few days of the post, Hadid has earned a lot of attention with over 1 million likes in addition to 6,000 comments and growing. Some fans couldn’t get over how gorgeous Bella looked in the cover photo while others stopped to comment on her dripping jewelry.

“Just beautiful. But you already knew that.”

“Oh my. You are very beautiful lady,” another wrote.

“Your eyes are so beautiful,” one more commented.

It’s only a matter of time before Bella graces yet another beautiful cover.