January Jones Poses Topless For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Encourages Women To Get Mammograms

January Jones is going topless — for a good cause.
The actress bared all in an Instagram post to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, using the post to encourage women to get mammograms.
“It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys!” Jones wrote in the caption of her topless photo.“@tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles! Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons.”
The revealing picture left the actress just covered enough to get around Instagram’s strict rules against explicit nudity, but was racy enough to garner attention from a number of news outlets and rack up thousands of likes and shares.
She joins a number of other celebrities who have helped raise awareness of breast cancer. Last week, tennis star Serena Williams stripped down to her birthday suit and sang a line from the song “I Touch Myself” to encourage women to give self breast examinations.
Williams teamed up with the I Touch Myself project, which bra maker Berlei helped to launch in 2014 after the lead singer of the Divinyls, Chrissy Amphlett, died of breast cancer. The company even made a limited-edition snakeskin print bra in memory of the singer, with all of the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
The 40-year-old Jones got plenty of praise for her topless photo, and also for her still very youthful looks. As a Page Six report noted, the youthful complexion is no accident — Jones has a beauty and skincare regiment that comes with a price tag of more than $5,600.
January Jones detailed the routine in an Instagram post that listed all of the products she uses.
“Some have asked so here is a detailed account of my current skincare regime. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do,” she wrote. “It’s my favorite self-care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products.”
January Jones is no stranger to efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer. She has taken part in a number of charitable efforts in the past, including auctioning off a handbag in 2012 to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Those who want to take January Jones’ advice and get a free mammogram can find information about making appointments at www.tamaramellon.com. The procedures are provided for free, regardless of health insurance coverage.