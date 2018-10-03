Watch Oakland Athletics Vs. New York Yankees AL Wild Card Game Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

The 100-win New York Yankees battle the Oakland Athletics, who surged in the second half to a 97-win season, in the American League Wild Card Game.

The New York Yankees won 100 games in the 2018 regular season becoming only the 10th team in Major League Baseball history to win in triple figures without finishing in first place, according to MLB.com, and now the Bronx Bombers must play and win a single game to stay in the postseason, against the 97-win Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card game, that will live stream from Yankee Stadium.

In fact, the Yankees are only the second Wild Card team to reach the 100-win mark. The other — and the most recent team to win at least 100 without a first place finish, was none other than the Oakland A’s. In the 2001 season, according to Baseball Reference data, the Athletics won 102 games only to finish an incredible 14 games behind the AL West-winning Seattle Mariners who compiled a record-setting 116 wins that year.

The Athletics will make another kind of MLB postseason history on Wednesday when they become the first team, according to The San Francisco Chronicle, to pitch a “bullpen game” in a postseason contest. In other words, the Athletics will send Australian-born, 29-year-old receiver Liam Hendriks to the mound not as a “starter,” but as an “opener.” Hendriks is expected to pitch no more than an inning or two, followed by a parade of bullpen pitchers throughout the nine innings.

Oakland Manager Bob Melvin is expected to call in a new pitcher from the bullpen in almost every inning Wednesday. Jason Miller / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Wednesday American League Wild Card game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 47,000-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, New York, on Wednesday, October 3. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7 p.m. Central.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, as Inquisitr reported, has already sparked controversy with his selection of 24-year-old Luis Severino to start the win-or-go-home Wild Card Game.

Though he finished the season with an impressive 19-8 record and 3.39 ERA, Severino slumped to 5-6 with one no-decision over his last 12 starts, lasting at least six innings in only three of those starts, according to BR data.

But if Severino falters, the Yankees bullpen is well-prepared for an all-hands-on-deck approach as well. According to Covers.com stats, New York had the fourth-best bullpen ERA in MLB at 3.38, trailing Oakland whose ‘pen recorded at 3.37 collective ERA. The Yankees bullpen posted a .219 opponents’ batting average, good enough for third in baseball — again behind the Athletics who came in at .218.

The winning team on Wednesday faces the 108-win Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park to open the best-of-five AL Division Series on Friday.

Slumping Luis Severino gets the start for New York in the AL Wild Card Game. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees one-game AL Wild Card playoff, use the stream provided by Watch TBS. Viewers should be aware that accessing the Watch TBS live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees one-game Wild Card showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” online TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the A’s vs. Bronx Bombers game streamed live at no charge.

An audio-only live stream of the Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees AL Wild Card game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.