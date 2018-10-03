Alexis Ren Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini & Revealing Top

Alexis Ren hit the beach in between filming DWTS, and she looked great, detailed the Daily Mail. The Sports Illustrated model sported a green bikini with a thong bottom. The bikini top was just as revealing, with a cute criss-cross detail on the front. Alexis was spotted at the Santa Monica beach, hanging out with an unnamed man. They seemed to be getting along pretty well, as they cozied up next to each other on beach towels. He also carried her in his arms in the water, as Alexis laughed and had a good time.

The model is known for her work with Sports Illustrated mainly, but she was also Maxim‘s covergirl for August 2017. And in March 2018, she was featured on Maxim Mexico’s magazine cover. She has an impressive 12.8 million followers on Instagram, and is now getting her foot in the door as a dancer with DWTS. Alexis got her start with Instagram, however, and that explains why she has such a large, dedicated fan base.

However, her appearance on DWTS is causing some controversy. It’s because she actually had a ballet background, according to Good Housekeeping. Fans complained, saying that “I thought [sic] this show was for stars that never danced before?” And it’s not so much that she has taken several classes, but rather that she’s actually very good at ballet. In fact, a past interview for SI revealed that she was going to audition to join a professional company, but decided against it to pursue modeling instead.

However, it’s worth noting that the show isn’t just for newbies. There’s no rule about whether someone can or can’t have dance experience in their background. Ren and her partner, Alan Bersten, are believed to potentially go very far in the competition.

In other news, Alexis shared a quick picture from the beach, where she shared a sweet message.

“I’m not interested in competing with anyone, I hope we all make it to where we want to be.”

That’s not exactly the competitive spirit people are probably expecting during her run on DWTS, but fans are appreciative of her positivity. Someone let Ren know, “You are in a other [sic] level of pretty [heart emojis]” and another said, “You were AMAZING in your routine and you looked sO beautiful.”

She also shared a photo in her dancing outfit, which was a tight black lace top with a flowy skirt. She posed with Alan, both smiling big and looking excited about being on the show.