Lindsey Graham Says The ‘Love Crap’ Between President Trump And Kim Jong Un ‘Needs To Stop’

Senator Lindsey Graham revealed in a recent interview that he isn't very pleased about the 'love crap' between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a rock-solid supporter of President Trump and his policies, attacked the currently comfortable relationship between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“I’m telling President Trump: ‘Enough with I love you,'” Graham said during an interview at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. “From my point of view, this love crap needs to stop. There’s nothing to love about Kim Jong Un.”

“I’m worried that we’re being played here,” Graham continued. “In his [Trump’s] world, he’s trying to pull him in. Charm works, insults work. But this is different.”

Graham was responding to comments the president made last week during a West Virginia rally about how his relationship with the North Korean leader has evolved since the pair met in Singapore this past June.

“I was really being tough and so was he,” Trump told the crowd at his rally. “And we would go back and forth. And then we fell in love, OK? No really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. And then we fell in love.”

President Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly that he feels a second summit with North Korea is probably going to happen “quite soon.”

Trump also said he would even be willing to invite Kim Jong Un to a future meeting at the White House.

Trump’s change of tone on North Korea after their meeting came as a shock to many.

After all, President Trump and North Korea have a long history of throwing insults at one another.

It started back in the late ’90s-early 2000s, long before Trump had even considered running for political office. During an interview with the late Tim Russert on Meet the Press, Trump said, “And we have a country out there — North Korea which is sort of wacko, not a bunch of dummies — and they are going out and they are developing nuclear weapons.”

During his run for president, Trump repeatedly attacked Kim Jong Un and North Korea by name, calling him a “maniac” and “a bad dude.”

Once Trump took office, he threatened North Korea as they worked to build their nuclear program, telling the nation “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if they threaten the United States before dropping his now infamous “rocket man” tweet.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Despite the much kinder and laid back tone between the two nations, Senator Graham still has his doubts about the relationship between the two.

“If Rocket Man believes that he’s got Trump loving him and backing off, then we are all in trouble,” Graham said.