Avenatti Produces New Claims Against Brett Kavanaugh

Another woman has emerged with information about Kavanaugh and his 'inappropriate' behavior toward women.

Michael Avenatti, who serves as counsel for Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, has released new information about the Supreme Court nominee through an unnamed woman.

“Yet another accuser has come forward,” Avenatti announced on Twitter Wednesday, Fox News reports. “She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses.”

The woman currently resides in South Florida. In 1983, she graduated from a high school in or around Washington, D.C.

“I have known Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnick for decades and I believe they are both honest and truthful,” the unnamed female accuser stated. Both Ford and Swetnick have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied all claims made by these women.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The new, unnamed woman says she met Kavanaugh for the first time when he and Mark Judge were at Beach Week in Ocean City, Maryland, in 1980. Beach Week has been mentioned often in relation to Brett Kavanaugh. This appears to have been a week-long event of parties hosted by Kavanaugh and his close high school friends, including Judge. It is noted on the calendars Kavanaugh submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee as evidence during last week’s hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations.

The woman being represented by Avenatti was present at “at least 20 house parties in the Washington, D.C. area” between 1980 and 1982.

“I know many instances during these house parties where Brett [Kavanaugh] and Mark [Judge] would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she said.

She says she saw Kavanaugh drink excessively during these events, “to a point where he was incoherent.” She also “witnessed firsthand” Kavanaugh and his friends spiking the punch at various parties with grain alcohol and/or Quaaludes.

Swetnick, another Kavanaugh accuser, has previously stated that Kavanaugh spiked the punch at parties.

Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses. pic.twitter.com/eNsCAau6no — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 3, 2018

The new accuser says that she personally witnessed conduct from Kavanaugh that was “inappropriate,” including “contact with girls of a sexual nature,” according to Chicago’s WGN9.

Multiple accusers and witnesses have come forward to share information about Brett Kavanaugh. Several former schoolmates have stated that they witnessed his excessive drinking, and several women have said that they experienced sexual misconduct.

The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation this week, after the FBI releases the background check they have been conducting into Kavanaugh over the past few days. The FBI report will not be made public, and only one copy will be given to the Senate for examination.