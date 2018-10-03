Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Is Pregnant And Alone: She ‘Hasn’t Been Herself Lately,’ Claims ‘Radar Online’

Mackenzie Standifer recently celebrated her baby shower.

Ryan Edwards’ pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is reportedly going through the final weeks of her pregnancy alone after the former Teen Mom OG star returned to rehab for a second stint in treatment.

According to an October 3 report from Radar Online, Standifer is expected to welcome her second child with Edwards as a temporarily single parent as her husband reportedly addresses his ongoing struggles with drug addiction in an Alabama rehab center.

“Mackenzie had a baby shower that took place on Sunday. Around 15 people attended. People asked where Ryan was and she said home. No one knows what’s going on,” a source told the outlet.

“She didn’t talk too much to anyone. She hasn’t been herself lately,” the insider continued.

Standifer and Edwards confirmed their baby news earlier this year on an episode of Teen Mom OG and right away, viewers of the show wondered if Edwards should be taking such a big life step just a short while into his sobriety. Then, as he faced a number of arrests, fans became far more concerned.

Although Standifer is staying mum on her husband’s alleged rehab stint, she is reportedly continuously lying to those around her, and to her fans. As Radar Online noted, Stanfifer said her husband was at “home” while out at an event at the end of last month with several other couples.

During the event, Standifer was seen without Edwards in an Instagram story, prompting many to question her about his whereabouts.

Ryan Edwards will reportedly complete his treatment program in February or March.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have been sharing their story on the past few seasons of Teen Mom OG but July, ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere, they confirmed MTV had cut them out of the hit reality series.

According to the couple, the network did so because they simply weren’t interested in showcasing Edwards’ supposed recovery. During an interview with E! News this past summer, Standifer said the network attempted to sign their unborn child to a contract so they could make it look as if someone else was raising it. Meanwhile, Edwards suggested his former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, threatened to quit filming if he wasn’t fired from the show.

“Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober,” he alleged.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.