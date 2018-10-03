Kate Hudson Gives Birth To Baby Girl & Gives Her A Sweet Family Name

She's finally here!

Kate Hudson is now the proud mother of three!

Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together yesterday though the news just became public today. Hudson shared the exciting news on her Instagram this afternoon. In the announcement, the actress shared a few pink photo slides with information about the birth and the name of her first daughter.

Unfortunately, Hudson did not include a photo of the latest addition to the family, but the message was pretty sweet. The first slide in the series starts off with the date 10-2-18 while the next one announces the name — Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Hudson then goes on to let fans know how they came up with the name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

She then continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

So far, Kate’s announcement has already received a ton of attention from her 9 million plus followers with over 76,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments in just a few minutes of posting. Some fans wished the happy couple a congratulations while countless others asked to see a photo of the baby girl.

“Yay congratulations!! Cant wait to see this sweet bundle.”

“She is I’m sure the prettiest little Goldie ever!!!! Blessings of beautiful women of next generation,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations! Can’t wait to hear this labor and delivery story lol,” one more commented.

Kate is already the mother of two cute boys in 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy.