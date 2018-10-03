Disney Announces Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie

Disney plans to give the 2002 animated film a whole new look.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lilo & Stitch is joining the list of Disney movies getting a remake. This feel-good animated film released in 2002 stars a little girl from Hawaii named Lilo and her alien sidekick, dubbed “Stitch.” This movie provided the catchy music and family fun that movie-goers have come to expect from Disney films, and the Walt Disney Feature Animation production was so successful it cemented itself in Disney history, with a television cartoon, tons of merchandise, and even a Disney World ride.

Now, the original story is getting a revamp and receiving a whole new look. Just like they did with their animated movie The Jungle Book, Lilo & Stitch will now become a part live-action, part-CGI tale. Though it is not yet clear if this new movie will be released in theaters or potentially released on Disney’s new streaming service that plans to launch in 2019, the film is already being worked on by some big names in animation. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are currently working on a highly anticipated live-action version of Aladdin, are to set to produce the new project, with Ryan Halprin set to co-produce as well.

While the original film was written and directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, who went on to create the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, this remake will be written by Mike Van Waes, who is a newcomer when it comes to writing family-friendly stories. Van Waes is more recognized in the industry as a writer for the horror genre, creating such characters as “The Crooked Man” who played a role in The Conjuring 2 and earned his own spin-off, as well as the scarier take on the Wizard of Oz, Not in Kansas.

There is no current information on any actors lined up for the project, but Disney has been known for scoring some big names in the past: Will Smith will be portraying the Genie in the 2019 Aladdin remake, and a new, live-action Lion King in the works boasts Beyonce as part of the cast. Also piquing curiosity among fans is whether Disney will cast actors whose races are actually accurate to the location, as there was controversy over the diversity of the actors in the live-action version of Aladdin, reported the Alt Press.

Lilo & Stitch is an addition to the growing list of new Disney adaptations including Cinderella and Pete’s Dragon. While the original audience will remember the film fondly, this new remake will introduce Stitch’s hijinks to a whole new generation of children.