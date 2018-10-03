‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Reveals All At The Altar!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 4, bring chaos as Phyllis gives Billy an answer and Sharon gives Nick hers, too. Plus, Noah unexpectedly shows up for his father’s wedding, and he gets a big surprise.

While everyone waits nervously for Sharon (Sharon Case), Noah (Robert Adamson) shows up unexpectedly from Mumbai. Nick (Joshua Morrow) initially thinks his arrival is Sharon finally showing up, but the fact that it wasn’t didn’t dampen Nick’s happiness at seeing his son who’s been out of the country for a while. Speaking of, it looks as if Noah switched to Dark Horse from Newman Enterprises when Nick started his new family business.

It turns out Nick’s best man Jack (Peter Bergman) flew Noah back to Genoa City secretly as a considerable wedding surprise to the bride and groom, and he hands over Nick’s best man duties to Nick’s son. Nearly everybody is happy to see Noah (although Nick would be even happier to see Sharon), including Victor who comments it’s a shame he flew all this way for a wedding that won’t happen, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shushes him, but Victor insists he’s merely telling the truth.

There’s one person who’s not thrilled about Noah’s return, though — Mariah (Camryn Grimes). She worries about how to tell Nick she and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are dating. Of course, Summer (portrayed by Bayley Corman) spills the beans for Mariah, and an upset Nick needs to take a minute to digest the details.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) pushes Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for an answer. After his unexpected proposal, Phyllis needs a bit of time to think about their future and if marriage is the right thing. Billy’s okay with that as long as Phyllis’ answer is “yes” in the end.

Just as the wedding is about to be canceled, Sharon shows up, and everybody breathes a sigh of relief. Surely if the bride showed up, then everything is fine, and there’s a reason for her delay. She’s a vision in her beautiful wedding gown as she walks down the aisle to Nick for the third time.

Nick says his loving, heartfelt vows to Sharon. After hearing her ex-husband’s promises, Phyllis tells Billy she’ll marry him. Then, Sharon begins her vows. She starts reading the lovely words she wrote. However, the bride decides to tear up what she’s written and speak from the heart — her broken heart. For Sharon, this time with Nick is all about new chances and clean slates.

Unfortunately, Sharon admits that Nick ruined everything when he slept with Phyllis. Now Phyllis has some explaining to do to Billy. Plus, Sharon hasn’t revealed her huge secret yet, either.

