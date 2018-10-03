Blake Shelton Posts Insanely Sexy Photo Of Girlfriend Gwen Stefani On Her 49th Birthday

There’s a good chance Blake Shelton is feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet right now. The country music star has been in a relationship with fellow singer Gwen Stefani for almost three years now and in celebration of her 49th birthday, Shelton gave his love a massive birthday shout-out across social media by posting an insanely sexy photo of her, per Entertainment Tonight.

As Gwen Stefani hit the last year of her 40s on Wednesday, Blake Shelton gave his woman an adorable birthday shout-out in which he revealed that with her by his side, every day is his birthday.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!” he wrote on both his Instagram and Twitter.

However, while the birthday note was nothing short of adorable, it’s the incredibly sexy photo that The Voice judge attached to the note that’s caught fans’ attention.

She might be in her 40s, but the “What You Waiting For?” singer still possesses the ability to slay with her looks. Rocking taxi-cab yellow shorts that show off her toned legs and an open, brown mini jacket with a pink bra that puts her toned stomach on full display, Stefani is the epitome of ageless. Her look in the photo is made complete by daring black leather gloves, black heels, and a blue denim hat.

After posting the photo, the “Rich Girl” singer didn’t hesitate to thank her beau in an equally adorable comment.

“I love you @blakeshelton can’t believe I got u,” she wrote.

The lovers first met when Stefani became a judge on the popular NBC reality singing competition show back in 2015. The two confirmed that they had entered a romantic relationship in November of that same year.

While Shelton continues to fulfill his judging duties, that hasn’t stopped him from attending many of the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s shows for her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Planet Hollywood.

Aside from being her man, the “I Lived It” singer is also credited by Stefani as her “bestie” and has sought him out for ideas since her residency began.

While it is not yet known how the couple plans on spending “The Sweet Escape” singer’s birthday, if how they celebrated Shelton’s birthday back in June is any indicator, a spectacular birthday celebration is definitely in the works.

According to a report by People, the couple celebrated Shelton’s 42nd birthday with a bang at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, along with friends and family. The “4 In The Morning” singer even sang for him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the “Sangria” crooner returned the favor by serenading Stefani with his hit single “Turnin’ Me On” in September.

Happy Birthday, Gwen Stefani!