Lindsay Lohan’s Friends And Family Are Worried About Her Bizarre Behavior, Afraid She Is No Longer Sober

Lohan was seen hounding a family in a viral video last week, accusing them of child trafficking.

Lindsay Lohan’s friends and family are worried after a bizarre viral video showed her accosting a family and accusing them of trafficking children, with reports that those close to the actress fear she has fallen off the wagon.

Lohan gained some unwanted viral attention after she livestreamed a video showing her accosting a Muslim family in Russia and accusing them of kidnapping children. As The National reported, Lohan accosted the family outside, where they were huddled together under a blanket, and even tried to take one of the children.

After her offer to take the children to a hotel room was met with no response from the family who did not appear to understand her, Lohan accused the woman of trafficking and “ruining Arabic culture.” Lindsay was punched in the face as she persisted.

The video now has those close to Lindsay Lohan very concerned about her behavior, E! News reported. There is particular concern that she has fallen back into drinking after taking efforts to get sober.

This dovetails with another report from People magazine in which a source close to Lohan claimed that she is still in the destructive lifestyle that drove her out of Hollywood.

“She’s still partying very hard and drinking a lot,” the insider told the celebrity magazine. “She’s a nightmare to those around her.”

Amid the reports of her downturn, Lohan has remained busy with her jet-setting lifestyle, People noted. Just a few days before the incident with the Muslim family in Russia, Lindsay had traveled to Paris to attend the Saint Laurent runway show and has also been spending time in Greece to film her reality show, Lohan Beach Club.

RAW VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched In The Face After Accusing Refugee Parents of Human Trafficking – https://t.co/qE0KVH4PFf pic.twitter.com/nQnHZXNVjn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2018

Lindsay also has plans to launch an island resort in Dubai called “Lindsayland.” As the World Entertainment News Network reported, the venture comes as Lindsay has shifted her career from acting to hosting events.

“The 32-year-old actress has turned her hand to hospitality in recent years, forging a club empire in Greece with venues in Mykonos, Athens, and another soon to be opening, in Rhodes,” the report noted.

“In a since-deleted Instagram post, the actress uploaded a photo of what she called a ‘prototype’ complex in Dubai and revealed her plans to transform the space, creatively dubbing the project ‘Lindsayland’ and ‘Lohan Island Dubai.’ “

Lindsay Lohan has not commented publicly about her latest strange incident, or about the reports that she may no longer be sober.