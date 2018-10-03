Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Gisele Bundchen On Instagram

Gisele Bundchen is one of the hottest supermodels on the planet — and she has the Instagram feed to prove it. The 38-year-old Brazilian beauty has long been one of the highest-paid models in the world, bringing sexy back in the late 1990s before taking flight as one of Victoria’s Secret Angels from 2000 until 2007.

Bundchen also made headlines when she married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in 2009. But she weathered a few major storms along the way, which she recently detailed in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what’s really going on,” Bundchen told People.

Bundchen, who was once dubbed “the boobs from Brazil,” decided to undergo breast augmentation in 2015 after breastfeeding her two children, but she immediately regretted it.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” Bundchen told People.

While she has opened up about her personal issues, there is no denying that Gisele is the star of some of the most dazzling photos on social media, as you can see in our roundup below.

Gisele clearly loves the outdoors. In this gorgeous shot, she connects with nature as she poses with a waterfall in the background.

The supermodel proves you don’t need a skimpy swimsuit to make a sexy beach photo. Here she takes off her shoes to enjoy the sand.