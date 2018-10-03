Another ‘Teen Mom’ Couple Seemingly Surfaces On Instagram, Who Is It This Time?

Find out which 'Teen Mom 2' dad is said to be dating another franchise cast member.

Are Devoin Austin and Ashley Jones dating?

Months after the Teen Mom romance between Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus came to a messy end, rumor has it that DeJesus’ oldest daughter’s father, Austin, could be dating Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jones.

On October 3, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers in regard to the potential couple’s recent online flirtations — and of the possibility of a relationship between them. As the outlet explained, Austin has been caught leaving suggestive messages in the comments section of Jones’ Instagram photos for the past few weeks, which has many fans convinced that there is something going on between them.

Among the comments left are messages with fire emojis, suggesting Austin is a fan of Jones’ look, and another with a heart emoji, which hints at much more.

Although Austin seems to be quite taken with Jones, his comments may simply be his way of staying in the loop with his fellow MTV stars. After all, Jones appears to still be involved in a relationship with her baby daddy — and longtime boyfriend — Bar Smith, who was seen alongside her on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Jones also shot down the idea of a romance between her and Austin in the comments section of another Instagram post, telling her fans and followers to quit spreading lies.

“I don’t even know the kid,” she wrote.

Jones also fired back at claims of pursuing DeJesus’ former boyfriend.

“Don’t want her baby daddy… I have my own,” she added. “This is out!”

As fans may know, Ashley Jones has feuded with Briana DeJesus in the past — and weeks ago, she was accused of attempting to date DeJesus’ other ex-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. That said, it doesn’t appear that the two reality stars have ever met — and Jones didn’t hesitate to deny the report on her Twitter page.

In July, Ashley Jones fired off at Briana DeJesus on Twitter after she accused her of going after Javi Marroquin during an Instagram live session with fans.

“You’re the only one that’s sweating that pass around d**k,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Just because you delete your live doesn’t mean no one saw it babe. Since you have no clue who am then there’s no reason you should be talking about me.”

“Moral of the story. I don’t speak on you. Don’t speak on me,” she added. “I’m not Leah, or Kail. I’m sure I’ll see you at TRL. Can talk this whole thing out. Just make sure you leash that chihuahua. Cause we all got sisters.”