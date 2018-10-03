Eva Longoria Struts Her Stuff 3 Months Post-Baby In L’Oréal Paris Fashion Show

Eva Longoria just had her baby three months ago, but she’s already strutting her stuff on the catwalk. During the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Show, she wore a stunning Giambattista Valli dress, according to Bravo. The dress looked like a bouquet of flowers were sewn into a mesh fabric, complete with tons of amazing color and texture. Eva looked absolutely stunning, and smiled widely for the cameras.

Longoria welcomed her son — Santiago Enrique Bastón — with her husband, Jose Pepe Bastón, on June 19. Since then, she’s been busy getting back to everyday life, including returning to work last month on ABC’s Grand Hotel, detailed People.

Eva had some advice for other boss girls before the runway show, reported Glamour. She was asked, “You are such a girl boss in your own right, how can we own that in everyday life?” This is how Eva responded.

“To not apologise for it. I think women tend to go, ‘would you get that done, I am so sorry, I really need it now.’ No, you need it now, don’t apologise for it. I think you really need to lean into the delegation and leadership of it.”

Well said! She also shared that her most empowering beauty product is none other than sunblock, which she described as something that helps to boost her confidence.

Grand Hotel is probably Eva’s biggest project right now, as she’ll be the executive producer according to the ABC website. Based on a Spanish series, it’s about a man named Santiago Mendoza, who owns a hotel in Miami. Santiago has a second wife — Gigi — who goes along for the ride to enjoy the trials and tribulations of such an opulent lifestyle.

Longoria is reportedly going to guest-star on the show as Beatriz, who was the owner of the hotel before Santiago took over, detailed EW.

Meanwhile, Eva is giving fans a sneak peek at her cute son every once in a while via Instagram. In late September, she shared a sweet video of Santiago — giving a shout-out to John Legend as he played with a keyboard toy. This is what she said.

“Hey @chrissyteigen, I think I found the new @johnlegend! Watch out John, he’s got talent!”

The video’s pretty sweet, with Santiago enjoying pushing the buttons on the keyboard toy. You can hear Eva and her husband asking their son if he’s “going to be John Legend.” Fans loved it too, with people saying, “Oh my goodness, he is just precious! A beautiful baby boy!!” Another user commented, “He looks exactly like his mother [excited emoji] i [sic] cant so adorable.”