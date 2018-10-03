Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands In Sweet PDA Moment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a visit to Sussex, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. And to make things better, the happy couple wasn’t shy about showing that they care about one another with a sweet display of chaste PDA, detailed People.

Throughout their entire visit, the two were caught holding hands with each other, both looking very happy. From the royal walkabout to their photo op at the Joff Youth Centre, Harry and Meghan held hands periodically and proved to everyone that once again — they’re one of the cutest couples around.

And while it’s not the norm for royals to show off such personal displays of affection, former palace spokesman — Dickie Arbiter — gave their love some additional context.

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same. Harry has always been tactile.”

Moreover, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier echoed the sentiment.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period.”

Meier continued to explain that there’s no royal protocol when it comes to PDA. Good thing too, because it’s nice to see the royals looking so in love with one another. Plus, she added that it’s “a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex – pic by @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/nps4lGNwI4 — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) October 3, 2018

During the visit, Meghan wore an amazing green outfit with a top that cost less than $100, while Harry wore a light-colored suit. The Duchess’ skirt, in particular, has received a lot of attention. It’s vegan leather — which is no surprise considering that Meghan is a huge animal lover. It’s from Hugo Boss, and falls just below her knees. She kept things simple with a slightly messy bun, pushing royal protocol while still managing to look elegant and chic. Markle accessorized with a small necklace, yellow bracelet, and some suede Stuart Weitzman stilettos, according to Vogue.

Meghan Markle: This is how the Duchess is preparing for her first official royal tour https://t.co/pLF2aOxqR8 pic.twitter.com/4PUS3wFi2W — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 3, 2018

And while Meghan’s outfit was “quite untraditional of a royal,” according to Hollywood Life, it too seemed to be a modern interpretation of old traditions.

Royal fans may remember that Markle’s dad, Thomas, had a lot to say about the royal protocols when it comes to the way that they dress. He went on a rant, asking the following as detailed by the Sun.

“Meghan seems like something out of an old movie. Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

Although for some people, it may be difficult to work with a dress code that requires you to cover your knees — Meghan showed us all that it’s possible to pull off a modern look within a royal context.