Theresa May Dances Onto Stage, Then Stands By Brexit Plan At Conservative Party Conference

British Prime Minister Theresa May received a standing ovation after briefly dancing onstage in Birmingham, England, before giving a speech at the Conservative Party Conference defending her Brexit plan, Reuters reported.

It was a short moment of levity for May, who made fun of herself by moving to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” The impromptu dance moves are presumably in response to May being mocked while attempting to dance on a trip to South Africa and Kenya in August, The Guardian noted.

But May was all business during her speech, noted Reuters, telling the party that she believed that she can sell her deal to the European Union — and that they would not hold a second referendum on Brexit.

“If we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own vision of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all,” May said — pushing back on efforts from other lawmakers who made public their own Brexit plans — according to the news service.

“And there’s another reason why we need to come together. We are entering the toughest part of the negotiations… If we stick together and hold our nerve, I know we can get a deal that delivers for Britain,” she added.

Reuters reported that the speech had hoped to quell angry Conservative Party members, who charged that it failed to set an agenda for leaving the European Union in the aftermath of the stunning vote in 2016, and attempted to bring the party together under one plan.

Conservative Party legislator James Duddridge had called for May’s resignation in a letter shortly before her speech, the news service stated.

According to the Independent, Britain and the EU are supposed to release updated plans this months to an attempt to break a stalemate in negotiations. The European Union is planning to roll out its plans for its “Northern Ireland backstop” soon — and in turn what it believes its future with the UK will look like.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip meet supporters after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre on Oct. 3 in Birmingham, England. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Both sides stated that they hoped that the proposals could help lead to a compromise deal, the Independent stated.

The European Council has set a meeting for Dec. 13, described by the Independent as possibly “the very, very last chance to sign a deal if the timeline slips.”

Reuters said that May’s speech — not to mention her dance moves — appeared to be enough to settle down some key Conservative Party members.

“Congratulations Theresa May for a remarkable speech delivered with humour and passion,” foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on social media, per Reuters. “Firmness of purpose, clarity and conviction — EU friends do not underestimate!”

Conservative Party activist Paul Whitehouse, who has backed the Britain’s departure from the European Union, agreed.

“She did enough to rally the grassroots and that will be momentum enough for cracks to be paved over to a certain extent,” he told Reuters.