‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Thursday Preview Tantalizes Fans With ‘JaSam’ Time, Battle Between Carly And Ava

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s episode have fans buzzing — and the sneak peek for this October 4 show hints that this will be an intense one. As viewers saw during Wednesday’s show, Ryan managed to get Felicia alone and Nina told Maxie about the discovery of her supposed daughter. Both of those storylines carry over into the next show, but it looks like there’s great stuff on the way regarding Jason and Sam as well as Ava and Carly too.

Fans of Jason and Sam have been anxious to see more of the duo together, and General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s “JaSam” time on the way. The sneak peek for Thursday’s show reveals that Sam will bring Danny to the penthouse — and when he sees Jason, he goes running in and leaps into his dad’s arms, thrilled to see him.

Unfortunately, there still is no romantic Jason and Sam reunion in the works quite yet, although it looks as if it’s potentially coming quite soon. General Hospital spoilers previously detailed via the Inquisitr have revealed that this week Sam will make a bold move — and the buzz is that Sam and Jason will be sharing a kiss with one another very soon. Will this week finally be the beginning of a true romantic reunion between these two, as fans have been so anxiously waiting to see?

Jason and Sam have a lot of catching up to do… but it's the things which aren't being said that are important. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3oRcvGGpd6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 28, 2018

Thursday’s show also brings some chaos related to Ava. SheKnows Soaps reveals that Sonny will put Ava in her place during a confrontation, and the sneak peek showed an intense moment between Ava and Carly as well. General Hospital spoilers share that Carly will end up yelling at Ava, and it looks like Ava will have been trying to push Carly’s buttons and goad her into this battle.

The context of what leads to this blow up with Ava hasn’t been revealed yet, but Soap Central indicates that Sonny won’t be holding back during this upcoming confrontation. Ava’s life is something of a wreck these days, and there’s a lot of bad blood when it comes to Ava versus Sonny and Carly, so things could get chaotic during this dramatic encounter.

Thursday’s episode also will have action — with Kristina helping someone in some way, some excitement brewing with Finn and Chase’s father, and there’s a chat between Griffin and Peter coming, too. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers heading into the October 4 show to see what else the writers have cooked up for the viewers.