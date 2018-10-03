Mischa Barton Joins ‘The Hills’ Reboot And ‘The O.C.’ Comes Full Circle

The hills are alive with the sounds of…Mischa. MTV’s The Hills reboot has added a very famous face, and it’s taking fans back to the real O.C.

In a full circle moment, Page Six reports that Mischa Barton is joining The Hills, which is a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which was inspired by the cult hit The O.C., which Barton starred on from 2003 to 2006. At age 17, Barton shot to fame as Marissa Cooper on the Fox teen drama, a troubled character who battled addiction before she was killed off the series in a car accident.

Now, Barton will face the real world on the Hills spinoff, New Beginnings. While original Hills leading ladies Laure Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be part of The Hills: New Beginnings, former cast members Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, and Frankie Delgado all will.

An insider told Page Six Barton is a perfect pick to join the MTV reboot, which often featured scenes in L.A. area clubs like Les Deux and Ketchup.

“She was around back in the day and went to all the clubs. She could make for good TV.”

Mischa Barton is joining "The Hills" reboothttps://t.co/d0W6demeXG — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 3, 2018

Barton has made headlines in recent years for her legal battle with U-Haul and an unpaid $6,000 bill for the truck she slammed into an apartment building in February 2017. Baron also made headlines for her short-lived stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2016. The actress told The Ringer she was happy to get eliminated and permanently part ways with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev just two weeks into the competition.

“I had no idea it would be so bad,” Barton told The Ringer. “I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes — I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Hopefully, Barton will have a better time butting heads with the big personalities on The Hills.

According to People, The Hills revival will reunite the original cast members and some newcomers, some of whom are now parents, as fans follow their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

The Hills originally ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010 and followed the lives of a group of twentysomethings in Hollywood.

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on MTV in 2019.