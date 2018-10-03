Will Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Be Featured On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7? [Photo]

Stassi Schroeder's ex-boyfriend didn't like the cameras.

Stassi Schroeder’s new boyfriend, Beau Clark, will be featured on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to an October 3 report from Us Weekly, Schroeder’s new man — who works as an advertising associate in Los Angeles — doesn’t have the same reservations as her past love interest Patrick Meagher, who waited until they’d been dating three-and-a-half years to begin appearing on the Bravo TV reality show.

“Baby’s first credits #pumprules,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 3.

Us Weekly shared news of Schroeder and Clark’s romance in February, after the reality star teased news of her new man during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. As fans may recall, Schroeder revealed on the show that her longtime fiends and co-stars — Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney — had set them up.

Months later, during her OOTD Day event in West Hollywood, California, Schroeder gushed about her new life with Clark.

“Everyone is just, you know, loving each other. I feel blessed to have a lot of really great people around me,” she explained.

“I feel really lucky right now,” Schroeder continued. “I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

Below is a photo of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark filming the main titles for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 at SUR Restaurant.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher dated on and off for four years before calling it quits with one another last August — on what would have been their four-year anniversary.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Schroeder told Us Weekly in December of last year of their split. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

During his short time on reality television, Meagher caught backlash from his co-stars and viewers of the show after making an inappropriate comment to Schroeder’s former boss Lisa Vanderpump about her backside — making it quite clear that he was quite impressed with it.

To see Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s couples debut, don’t miss the upcoming Season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules later this year on Bravo TV.