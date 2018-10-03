Oreo Candy Bar Released For Limited Halloween Run

Imagine sticking out your trick-or-treat bag when you were a kid and getting Oreos instead of candy for Halloween. Not just any Oreos, but candy Oreos. Dream meet reality because Nabisco is making limited edition Oreo Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars in adorable Halloween-themed packaging. The cookie-candy hybrid was unveiled on October 3 and are available wherever candy is sold, according to People.

The sweet treats are a smaller version of the full-sized bars and come in smaller packages that are the right size for handing out on Halloween (or hoarding in your sock drawer). Like the candy bars, they are made up out of bits of Oreos in a bed of “vanilla creme” and covered in Milka chocolate. If you haven’t tasted one yet, you should probably remedy that immediately.

The bite-sized sweets and the full-sized bars are available all year ’round, so don’t panic. But if you want to get your hands on the Halloween packaging, with its cheery bats and an October moon, you’ll need to act fast. Or you could always wait and raid your kids’ (nephew’s, sister’s…) stash on Halloween.

Oreo candy bars first hit the candy aisle in 2016 with their full-sized offerings. Lucky people overseas had access to the candy bars well before that, though. The bite-sized version came around last year, and this is the first year that the company has offered the bite-sized candy in Halloween packaging.

Speaking of seasonal offerings, Oreo is going all in on fall this year. The company is also, as usual, offering their cookies in Halloween orange and black in a spooky holiday packaging. Would it even be Halloween season without orange-frosting Oreos to dip in your PSL?

This OREO cookie goes out to our 3,118,033 #zombies who can smell the Halloween treats from 6 feet under ????. pic.twitter.com/0RSOttk6lH — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) September 27, 2018

The cookie maker has also recently teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts to create a Halloween Oreo donut that you can grab at any Dunkin’ store starting today. The cookie and donut mashup is filled with vanilla buttercream and covered in chocolate icing with Oreo cookie crumbs on top. A drizzle of orange frosting gives it a proper Halloween vibe.

If Halloween isn’t your deal, there’s also an Apple Pie Oreo cookie hitting shelves for fall. The limited edition cookie comes with an apple-flavored creme in the middle, sandwiched between two graham flavored cookies on the outside. The cookies have a hint of nutmeg and cinnamon, giving the treat an overall flavor of biting into an apple pie but done up Oreo style.