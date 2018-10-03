FBI Unable To Get White House Approval To Interview Kavanaugh & Ford, Per ‘Bloomberg’

Bloomberg has reported that sources have revealed that the FBI has been unable to interview neither Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh nor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford because the agency has yet to be granted access to either person.

Instead of an interview, the White House has recommended that the FBI use Kavanaugh and Ford’s testimony in front of the Senate Judicial Committee from last week, where Ford gave details regarding her allegations of an attempted rape by Kavanaugh, which Kavanaugh flatly denied.

The revelation was made soon after Republican Senator Bob Corker revealed that the organization was likely to finish the probe and deliver their findings to each senator on Wednesday. Corker also told reporters that on Friday there will most likely be a vote that will end the debate on Kavanaugh and move forward with his confirmation vote.

Bloomberg’s sources did not immediately make it clear if the FBI was trying to force the issue on seeking the White House’s approval securing interviews with Kavanaugh and Ford, as well as explain why the FBI has yet to interview individuals recommended by lawyers or those who have come forward with new information. There is the possibility that they may need White House approval to interview those people as well.

JUST IN: The FBI hasn't interviewed Brett Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford because it doesn't have permission from the White House #TicTocNews pic.twitter.com/U6XJB7VVJ8 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 3, 2018

The revelation has put the entire investigation in a state of confusion, including several opposing reports in regards to the amount of access that has been granted from the White House to the FBI. President Donald Trump left the impression that the FBI would have full access to most relevant individuals on Monday when he said, “the FBI should interview anybody that they want, within reason.”

Bloomberg was unable to get a comment from the FBI on this newest piece of information. However, they were able to get in contact with an anonymous White House official, who explained that the investigation should serve as an opportunity to gain additional background information with its scope limited to allegations of sexual assault. This means that there is no reason for the FBI to rehash Ford’s allegations or delve into information regarding Kavanaugh’s drinking that may conflict with his testimony.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders implied that it was the Senate who may have a role in the constraints when she told reporters, “We’re going to allow the Senate to make the determination of the scope.” Bloomberg’s sources believe that the White House is following the lead of the Senate Judiciary Committee in determining how much access will be granted to the FBI.