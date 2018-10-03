Lala Kent Stuns During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming After Getting Engaged To Randall Emmett [Photo]

Lala Kent showed off her dark hair and engagement ring while filming the main titles for the Bravo TV series.

Lala Kent and the cast of Vanderpump Rules assembled at SUR Restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week, where they filmed the main titles for the Bravo TV reality series’ upcoming seventh season.

Just over a month after getting engaged to movie producer Randall Emmett — who is not featured on the show at all — Kent dolled herself up for filming with her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright.

“Main titles,” Kent wrote in the caption of an Instagram video on October 2, which featured the actress showing off her Give Them Lala Beauty makeup, including her “Mistress” lipgloss and “Power” highlighter.

In another Instagram post, Kent showed off the full look of her signature makeup and her hair — which she admitted had tracks included — while also showcasing her stunning engagement ring from her fiance. The ring in question reportedly cost a whopping $150,000 and took two whole weeks to create, Page Six details.

Last year, around the time of the sixth season premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Kent released a line of lipglosses, creams, and mattes through her beauty company, Give Them Lala Beauty. She would later add other products, including eyeliner and highlighters.

Below is a behind-the-scenes look at Lala Kent’s Vanderpump Rules main titles look.

On September 2 — just a single day after Lala Kent and Randall Emmett became engaged during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — the Vanderpump Rules star spoke to People magazine about their special moment.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent said.

Months before their engagement took place, Kent tragically lost her father, Kent Burningham. But, prior to the sudden death, Emmett had requested Kent’s hand in marriage.

“Randall had told me that he had asked my dad permission to marry me earlier this year before my father passed away which is such an incredible gift because I lost my dad suddenly,” the reality star explained to the magazine. “I believe my father was definitely with us last night in spirit, which makes me even happier and our parents are thrilled!”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV later this year.