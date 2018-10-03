Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Flaunts Derriere In Thong Leotard & Tights

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt shared some photos of herself on Instagram with an amazing set of curls, and sported two outfits. In one photo, she wore a black thong leotard, which she paired with some tights. The photo was taken from the back as she looked into the mirror, and the model is pictured playing with her hair.

In another photo, Martha wore a bedazzled tank top with a white jacket with blue lapels. Fans reacted positively, with some saying things like, “She looks like Shakira, with blue eyes…” and another commenting, “That hair though!” Although the model captioned it “that skin glow [sparkle emoji],” the main attraction was her new hairdo.

There have been big things in the works for Hunt, as she also shared a photo of the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Kazakhstan. She’s featured wearing an incredible Versace outfit with multiple layers. The base layer appears to be a simple black-and-white at the top, but then it’s accompanied by a giant, funky skirt that has a ton of color on the outside. The inside of the skirt is just as impressive, with some black-and-white floral-inspired patterns throughout. An alternate cover that was shared by the publication shows Martha wearing a simpler look: a pastel yellow mini-dress with white heels and a small cape.

It appears that Hunt is a mover and a shaker, as Gotham reported that the model has moved into her 8th apartment in 11 years. This time she’s made Tribeca her new neighborhood, and she talked about the housing market in an interview.

“It’s crazy how much I’ve moved. Tribeca is a new neighborhood for me, and I’m enjoying it because it’s quieter and more chilled out, but there is still a lot to do there.”

And if you were ever wondering what Martha likes to do on the daily, this is what she revealed.

“My perfect day in New York would be walking dogs, going to Gotan for lunch, fit in a workout at Xtend Barre, and then it would be fun to go to a gallery. For dinner, I’d head to the new Nobu or Terra for a good Italian meal.”

Xtend Barre is in Tribeca, so it’s no wonder that’s where Hunt likes to go. The workout uses a traditional ballet barre. They describe it as a combination of pilates, dance, and ballet. The studio space looks a lot like a ballet studio, with tons of mirrors and barres. However, they also incorporate basic weights and other equipment to enhance the experience.