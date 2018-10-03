Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Injury-hobbled Tottenham Hotspur host Lionel Messi and Spanish Champions Barcelona in the featured UEFA Champions League matchday two clash.

In what looks like the biggest game of matchday two in the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League, Spanish champions Barcelona — who are also five-time winners of the Champions League, according to FCBarcelona.com data — travel to England where they will play in that country’s biggest sporting venue against last season’s third-place English Premier league finisher Tottenham Hotspur. The game will live stream from London, and pit two of the world’s most prolific goal scorers against each other on the same pitch for the first time in a competitive match.

Spurs striker Harry Kane — a 25-year-old who grew up in the shadow of Tottenham’s longtime, now-former home of White Hart Lane in northeast London — has emerged over recent seasons as one of the top scoring forces in the sport. Now, according to ESPN.com, he plans to chase the Champions League scoring record held by 31-year-old Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

“When you’re scoring as many goals as he has — 40 or 50 a season — as a striker, I want to try to match that and do the same,” Kane said. “It motivates me to get even better and improve and hopefully one day score as many, if not more, than he has.”

Messi holds the Champions League record with 103 goals in the competition. But it took the Argentine superstar 23 matches to reach double figures. In Wednesday’s game against Barcelona, Kane will look for hs 10th tally in just 12 games.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looks for hs 10th Champions League goal in just his 12th match. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League matchday two clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Wednesday, October 3.

After dropping their Champions League opener to Inter Milan, the Spurs enter Wednesday’s showdown against Barcelona with a significant injury list. According to a BBC report, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, and Mousa Dembele are all expected to be sidelined for the big match.

Watch a preview of the game in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in in Spain, Movistar will carry the match. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN.