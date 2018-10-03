Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Share Excitement For Future Amid Busy Travels

Life has been a whirlwind since Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch went public with their romance during the Bachelor in Paradise finale. Technically, they have been facing a long-distance relationship, but they’ve been together almost nonstop since their BIP aired and it looks like things are getting pretty serious between the two lovebirds.

Astrid Loch’s hometown is Tampa, Florida, but Kevin Wendt is based in Toronto, Canada. Based on updates the Bachelor in Paradise stars have shared via their social media, it doesn’t look as if she’s spent much, if any, time in Florida in recent weeks. She’s been in Toronto with Kevin quite a bit, and the two recently spent time in Bali together. In addition, this week, they’ve flown to New York together for an appearance or two.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Loch has been open about her willingness to relocate to Toronto. She has explained that she’s originally from Germany, not the United States, so it isn’t all that intimidating to her to consider a move to Canada. Astrid has said that Kevin’s got a great job and fabulous setup in Toronto and social media updates hint that she’s grown to love the area too.

Kevin and Astrid returned to Toronto just a matter of days ago after an exotic trip together to Bali, and they’ve already packed up and flown to New York together. Wendt said via Twitter that their plans included a couple of interviews as well as a Yankee baseball game Thursday night. After getting to NYC, they chatted with the gals from the Morning Toast Thursday morning and shared a few fun goodies.

Loch confirmed that she’s been with Wendt almost 100 percent of the time since the finale and she admitted that she’s been living out of suitcases. Both Bachelor in Paradise stars said they think Astrid will officially move to Toronto not too far down the road, but they have a lot of travel on the horizon and they probably won’t make it official until after this coming winter.

As tough as their on-screen breakup was for Astrid and Kevin during Bachelor in Paradise, they both seem to think that it was for the best. They’re clearly doing very well as a couple and while they aren’t talking engagement yet, fans are feeling hopeful that Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt will be a franchise pair that manages to go the distance.