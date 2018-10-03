Kim Kardashian Should Divorce Kanye West After He Admits He’s Off His Meds, Says Wendy Williams

Kim Kardashian should divorce Kanye West, according to talk show host Wendy Williams. Wendy spoke out about the famous couple on her show this week, and revealed her thoughts on the situation between Kimye.

According to an October 3 report by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams claims that she thinks Kim Kardashian should divorce Kanye West, especially now since he has admitted that he’s off of his medication.

“if you’re going to stay married to this man (which I wouldn’t)… here’s what you need to do, you need to crunch up those meds in his Cherrios, make sure he gets the meds,” Williams stated on her show.

Wendy went on to reveal that she believes Kanye is a danger to himself, Kim, and their three children, North, Saint, and baby girl Chicago, who was born back in January.

“First of all, he’s dangerous to himself, he’s dangerous to her. They’ve got three children, God only knows what he might do to the children. I’m saying, he loves his children, but, you know, if he’s off his meds, I would divorce him… Don’t let him take the joy out of your face, Kim. It’s bad enough we can hardly see you smile anymore,” Wendy Williams added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West recently revealed that he wanted to head to Africa to work on new music and clear his head. He also claimed that he wanted to have his children in the studio with him.

However, sources tell Radar Online, that Kim Kardashian is officially forbidding him from taking the children anywhere, especially out of the country while he is off of his medication.

An insider revealed that the rapper does not believe he has any mental health issues, and that the medication he was previously on had given him psychiatric problems.

Kardashian is allegedly worried now that West is off of the medication. However, Kanye claims that he has quit taking his meds under the supervision of a doctor.

“Kim obviously supports him because she is in love,” the insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be getting fed up with Kanye’s antics, and is worried about his latest meltdown where he ranted on stage during Saturday Night Live, believing the cameras were still rolling, when in fact the show had ended.

The source says that Kanye West’s behavior is getting to be too much for Kris Jenner, who is also worried about how Kim Kardashian is dealing with all of the chaos.