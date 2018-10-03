Brittany Cartwright Displays Slender Look And Engagement Ring While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Main Titles

Brittany Cartwright stunned during filming.

Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars filmed the main titles for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 yesterday in Los Angeles and during production, she posted a stunning video of herself on Instagram.

As she and the rest of the gang, including her fiancé Jax Taylor, united at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the Bravo TV reality series is filmed, Cartwright showed off her slender figure and the massive engagement ring she received from Taylor just months ago.

“Season 7,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured the reality star and waitress blowing a kiss to the camera.

Since filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules began months ago, Cartwright and her fiancé have been hitting the gym hard in hopes of being in tip-top shape for their upcoming wedding and it’s truly paid off. In fact, Taylor recently returned to his modeling career and has been showing off his weight loss in a number of recent social media posts.

As for Cartwright, she’s also been showing off her weight loss on social media and recently posed for bikini photos with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, during a trip to Clearwater, Florida.

Check out the latest post shared by Brittany Cartwright below.

When Vanderpump Rules‘ seventh season begins airing on Bravo TV, fans will watch as Jax Taylor pops the question to Brittany Cartwright during a visit to their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, Neptune’s Net. As followers of the couple may recall, the couple quickly shared their news on Instagram and were greeted with a party from their friends and co-stars just hours after their engagement took place.

In July, amid production on Season 7, Cartwright spoke to People magazine about her wedding plans.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she continued. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

As for which of her co-stars will be serving as bridesmaids, she didn’t share any clues.

“I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard,” she admitted.

Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.