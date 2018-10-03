‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 4: Sally Gives Wyatt Private Lingerie Show

Maile Brady debuts as Tiffany, Emma's best friend.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 4 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will give her boyfriend Wyatt (Darin Brooks) a private viewing of her designs for the intimates lingerie line, according to She Knows Soaps. She is very excited about her designs being used again, and will want to flaunt her talent and her body. Inquisitr reports that Wayne Brady’s daughter, Maile, will make her first appearance on the soap opera as Tiffany — Emma’s best friend. She will give Emma (Nia Sioux) some sage advice that hints at Emma having a dark past.

If there is one person who is less than happy that her boyfriend is now working as a model for the intimates line, it’s Emma. Ever since Sally and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) noted that he had the physique to be a model, life has been complicated for the young intern. Instead of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) making eyes at Xander while he was behind the lens of her camera, now she’s making eyes at him while posing in his arms. Zoe and Xander are now literally working in intimate proximity of each other while wearing seductive pieces of lingerie — no wonder that it upsets Emma so much!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Tiffany will visit her friend at Forrester Creations. She will be delighted at the prospect of being inside of the fashion house, and spoiler photos show her taking selfies excitedly. But, Emma will soon tell her about her situation with Xander and Zoe. Tiffany will tell Emma to keep her jealousy in check, and remind her of her past. Does Emma have a history of jealousy-induced rage?

Sally is very proud of herself. She got herself a job on the intimates line after Hope For The Future was scaled down. She had some lingerie designs to show to Steffy if anything were to happen at HFTF. Lady Luck shined on her, and Steffy loved Sally’s work after she showed it to her. Even though Hope (Annika Noelle) did not like the fact that she had jumped ship, Steffy said that everyone deserved a second chance and that she liked her designs.

Now BB spoilers tease that Sally turns the heat up on Thursday, October 3. She will give Wyatt a private viewing of her designs, in order to see if he approves. Spencer is more than ready for the attention, and he will be wowed at his girlfriend’s talents. Of course, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that one thing will lead to another — and the couple will enjoy taking the lingerie off one piece at a time. Tune in every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoiler news.