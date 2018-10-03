Sarah Palin's son allegedly assaulted the mother of his child, and tried to head-butt a state trooper.

Track — Sarah Palin’s oldest son — is still being held in Palmer, Alaska, on $500 unsecured bond that his family is unwilling to pay. Palin has been locked up, this time for reportedly assaulting Jordan Loewe — the mother of his son — and trying to prevent her from leaving his house. During the incident, Palin also resisted arrest and tried to head-butt a state trooper several times.

The Anchorage Daily News details that if and when Palin is released, he will require home monitoring — which will include an ankle bracelet. But before there is any movement forward on the incarceration status of Track Palin, Loewe has secured a restraining order to protect herself and her son Charlie.

With this latest arrest, Palin has put his status in the veteran’s court program at risk — as he is still on probation after pleading guilty for assaulting his father, Todd, in 2017. In the plea deal that Palin signed in that case, he agreed to go to jail for a year if he didn’t complete the therapeutic veterans court program. That year behind bars wouldn’t include these potential new charges from last week.

Trooper Jason Sommerville shared details concerning the events that put Palin behind bars once again in Wasilla, Alaska.

“Jordan made it outside to her vehicle in the driveway and was in the driver seat when Track followed her out and was on top of her, hitting her in the head.”

Exclusive: Track Palin's baby mama got a restraining order after his assault arrest. https://t.co/Sr0ITKdI2J — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 3, 2018

Sommerville adds that after the police arrived, Palin got even more aggressive — and resisted arrest. A second officer said that when Trooper Sommerville tried to control Palin, both men fell to the ground.

“Sommerville put Palin in handcuffs and escorted him to his patrol car, the affidavit says. Palin was struggling and then threw his head back toward Sommerville’s face. The trooper tried to avoid the blow and lost his balance near a ditch, sending both men to the ground.”

Sarah Palin’s troubled son was officially charged on Saturday.

“Palin was arrested Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.”

Track Palin has a hearing this afternoon in veteran’s court to determine whether he violated his agreement that previously kept him out of jail.

On Monday, Jordan Loewe applied for and received a short-term protective order to keep Palin away from herself and their son, and she has also petitioned the court for a longer-term order, says Radar Online.

Britta Hanson — Palin’s ex-wife and mother of his daughter — has already secured a long-term protection order to keep Track Palin away.