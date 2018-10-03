‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monica’s Determined, Cameron’s Stuck, And Josslyn’s Crushed Over Oscar

There’s a lot of action on the way with Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that much of the hour will be related to Oscar’s illness and how it’s impacting those around him, but there’s good stuff on the way related to Nina learning about her daughter, Laura’s return to Kevin, and Felicia’s worries as well.

Oscar is still reeling over learning that he has cancer and that it’s been hidden from him for a couple of years. He broke things off with Josslyn without telling her the truth about why, and General Hospital spoilers via the Twitter sneak peek indicate that she’ll be struggling to cope with this. Josslyn will open up to her mom Carly over how hurt and confused she is, and Carly will do her best to support and reassure her daughter.

Monica will talk with Drew about this situation and General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be an emotional and heartwarming scene. Monica will talk to Drew about how she is a cancer survivor herself, having beat breast cancer many years ago. Monica will promise Drew that she’ll do everything she can to ensure that Oscar becomes a cancer survivor as well.

Oscar learned about his cancer diagnosis via a revelation from Cameron and General Hospital spoilers note that the two teens will talk again during Wednesday’s episode. She Knows Soaps suggests that Cam will find himself in a difficult situation with this, and the sneak peek shows that Oscar will tell Cameron he was right about his having cancer. The tough part for Cam is that Oscar doesn’t want him to tell Josslyn anything, and Cam is struggling to figure out how to do right by both Josslyn and Oscar.

Wednesday’s episode also brings an essential conversation involving Nina and Curtis. Valentin told her about the DNA test confirming that Sasha is her biological daughter and Nina was stunned. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina will ask Curtis more about this as she tries to wrap her head around this massive revelation.

In addition, Laura surprised “Kevin” by returning home unannounced and this has Ryan scrambling. He’ll do his best to keep her convinced that he’s really her husband as he tries to figure out what to do next. Viewers will also see Maxie and Felicia talking, and Felicia will talk about being worried about someone.

Viewers have been speculating about who might be able to save Oscar and not all fans are convinced that Sasha is truly Nina’s biological child. General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s plenty of good stuff on the way as the November sweeps approach and people are dying to see where these storylines head next.