‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Leaves Nick At The Altar!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 3 brings some extreme drama and surprises to Genoa City when Billy unexpectedly proposes and Sharon fails to show up at the church on time.

At the Abbotts, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) prepared for the wedding and looked forward to what a perfect event it would be. Jack approved of Nick’s vows and gave the groom some sage advice for his wedding day — never disappoint the bride.

Speaking of the bride, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) dealt with the aftermath of Mariah revealing Nick’s secret affair with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Mariah worried that she made a mistake spilling the beans to Sharon. She verified that Kyle (Michael Mealor) backed up Summer’s details. Then, Mariah assured Sharon it was just the one time, and Nick is only about Sharon.

However, Sharon pointed out how Phyllis has gotten in between her and Nick several times. For a bit, Mariah thought Sharon would call off the wedding and take some time to figure things out. Sharon shocked her daughter, though, my quickly deciding that the show would go on as planned. Mariah asked her if she needed more time to think things through, but the bride insisted she’d made her decision. Sharon sent Mariah, Summer (portrayed by Bayley Corman), and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) off without her, and said she’d be there soon.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) expressed her excitement about her brother’s wedding, and Arturo (Jason Canela) informed her he didn’t see marriage in his future, which shocked her. Arturo told Abby that they are happy now and they had no need to worry about marriage.

Meanwhile, at the venue, Nick and Sharon’s guests arrived, and among them were Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was surprised to see Billy there, and he assured his ex-wife that he planned to head to rehab soon. After that, Billy commented to Phyllis that their wedding should be when he returned from rehab. Phyllis realized Billy was proposing to her, and he confirmed that he wanted to get married.

Sharon didn’t arrive at the church on time, and Nick worried. He asked Mariah what was going on with Sharon, and Mariah assured him everything was fine and Sharon was merely taking a moment to center herself before they said, “I do.” Sharon didn’t answer calls or messages, so Mariah went back home to find her mom. Unfortunately, Sharon wasn’t there, and Mariah had to tell Nick she had no idea where Sharon was. Now what?