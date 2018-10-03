Lindsey Graham Says Trump Mocking Kavanaugh Accuser Can Be Worse If He Wanted To Silence Her

'He can actually kill somebody's kid and puncture their tires to get them to shut up.' - Sen. Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham concedes that he isn’t pleased when he sees President Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s recollection of a sexual assault that she alleges Brett Kavanaugh committed against her. But the way he sees it, it’s not like the Commander-In-Chief is out there resorting to violence or intimidation towards her either.

Graham stated that much during his appearance in Washington, D.C. for The Atlantic Festival on Wednesday, October 3. Before drawing boos with his assertion that Kavanaugh was mistreated during last week’s hearing over Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham raised eyebrows by suggesting that President Trump’s approach to the scandal could be worse, considering there are those who have allegedly gone so far as to use criminal means to silence accusers in the past.

“President Trump went through a factual rendition that I didn’t particularly like, and I would tell him knock it off – you’re not helping. But, it can be worse. You can actually kill somebody’s cat and puncture their tires to get them to shut up,” Graham said to the bewilderment of editor in chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg.

The exchange prompted Goldberg to halt Graham in his tracks in an effort to gain clarity into what it was that the South Carolina senator meant to infer by the remark. In response, Graham invoked the names of Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey in a veiled attempt to contrast the reaction that Trump has had to Ford’s allegations, with measures that a couple of Bill Clinton rape accusers once charged him with taking against them.

“The point is that we’ve come a long way. We’ve come a long way since 1998,” Graham said.

Booed by the audience when he says Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," Sen. Lindsey Graham responds, "Yeah, well boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/Ns6dNPCSk4 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018

Throughout the discussion, Graham would engage several topics that have kept his name in the headlines over the past year, including his criticisms on Trump’s handling of diplomacy with North Korea, and his objection to the President’s treatment of the late Sen. John McCain. But he’d prove adamant in conversely defending Trump upon discussion of the Supreme Court Confirmation Proceedings being raised. And the passion with which he lashed out during last week’s hearing carried over so far as it concerned his position on Kavanaugh.

As was the case during his Senate Judiciary Committee address, Graham deplored what he characterizes to be “despicable tactics” used while examining Kavanaugh, and vowed that he will not be “rewarding” the opposition by disqualifying the judge. It is a stance that he insisted Republicans are as unified on as ever, and one that he reminded The Atlantic Festival attendees he hasn’t necessarily always taken for the sake of alignment with his party.

“When it’s their turn, I’ve honored their picks,” Graham said, citing his support of Obama nominees Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor when the shoe was on the other foot.