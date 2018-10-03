‘Sexiest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Goes Topless In Daring Instagram Snap

Sol Perez took to Instagram earlier this week to share a revealing photo of herself wearing nothing but a sparkly skirt with a slit on the side, leaving little to the imagination.

Dubbed Argentina’s “sexiest weather girl,” Perez is no stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself with her 3.4 million Instagram followers. In this recent snap, the 24-year-old sure gave them something to talk about as she posed against a dark wall wearing a barely-there silver skirt, strategically placing her arms over her chest. Her blonde tresses cascade down her shoulders as she grins from ear to ear.

The South American beauty captioned the photo with the hashtag “magnifica,” which is Spanish for “magnificent,” paired with a red heart emoji.

“Bomb and sympathy in one person,” one fan raved in the comment section.

The post racked up close to 300,000 likes and more than 1,900 comments. Fans flocked to her post to comment on her beauty, gorgeous curves and perky behind, an asset she takes very seriously. According to The Mirror, the weather presenter insured her famous bum to protect it from “all risks.” After searching for a company willing to offer a suitable settlement to protect her derriere, Perez paid about $100,000 for the service.

The blonde bombshell, who appears on TyC Sports channel, has attracted millions of social media followers thanks to her TV presence — and also her revealing photos. Perez often takes to Instagram to share photos of herself in bikinis and other sexy attire.

Earlier this year, Perez said that she purposefully gained about 20 pounds through a fitness and weightlifting regime, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The TV personality also often shared photos of herself in the gym to prove it.

Just a few days ago, Perez shared another steamy photo of herself donning a red outfit that put her famous behind on full display for an appearance on the Argentine TV show Bailando, as the Daily Star noted. In the photo, Perez is wearing elaborate eye makeup and red paint on her forehead, and her long blonde locks are braided.

As the Inquisitr pointed out, Perez isn’t the only weather presenter to gain massive popularity thanks to her looks. Yanet Garcia was deemed “The Hottest Weather Girl on the Planet” in 2016, according to CBS Detroit, which has helped her rack up 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

While meteorology may be an imprecise science at the best of times, it does take a speculator the likes of Nostradamus to predict that Sol Perez will continue to attract a lot of attention on social media for her risque snapshots.