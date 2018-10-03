‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She Would Like Chris Lopez To Be The Father Of Her Fourth Child

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has revealed multiple times that she would like to have one more child, but that she does not want to deal with yet another baby daddy.

According to an October 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kailyn Lowry’s new book, A Letter of Love, reveals that the Teen Mom 2 star not only wants a fourth child but that she also had “multiple” miscarriages before giving birth to her third son, Lux.

As many fans already know, Kail has three sons with three different men. Her oldest child, Isaac, was fathered by Lowry’s high school sweetheart, Jo Rivera, and her middle son, Lincoln, belongs to her former husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry’s youngest son, Lux, was fathered by Kailyn’s former friend and fling, Chris Lopez, whom she claims she would like to have another baby with.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be. I kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child,” Kail admitted.

In addition, Kailyn Lowry reveals that Chris Lopez has been very supportive of her latest book and that she is very thankful for that since there are things in the book that don’t paint him in the best light.

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 star’s former husband, Javi Marroquin, had a much different reaction. Kail says that Javi’s reaction was “surprising” to her after he got upset when she opened up about regretting their marriage, which she claims is something that he knew about, and that the pair had talked about when they were considering writing a tell-all book together last year.

As for her original baby daddy, Lowry says that she doesn’t often speak to Jo Rivera about her business ventures. However, the pair are still friends, and Kailyn recently attended this wedding to Vee Torres, whom she says is a wonderful step-mother for her son, Isaac.

Teen Mom 2 fans can read more about Kailyn Lowry’s relationships woes, and her children in her book, A Letter of Love, which is available now.