Emily Ratajkowski Posts Nearly-Nude Video While Lounging In Bed

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her sultry Instagram posts and today she made it clear that she is still one of the champions of the app. Emily posted a video of herself lounging in bed while the words “jet lag’ hovered next to her. Many of Emily’s 19.8 million fans probably wish that they looked nearly as good while recovering from jet lag as Emily looks as perfect as ever. Her comment section was almost immediately flooded with compliments and heart emojis.

Emily’s signature pout is perhaps the most mesmerizing part of the song as she puckers for the camera. An explicit song plays in the background and her stunning brown eyes pierce the camera. She wraps herself in white sheets which is fitting considering the caption reflects how sleepy the model feels after all her traveling.

The model’s last Instagram post was a goodbye to Europe. Emily had been in Paris and Milan for the cities’ respective Fashion Weeks and walked in shows for iconic designers like Dolce & Gabbana. She certainly was busy as she toured Europe working for many incredible designers and photographers. She even walked for Versace in Milan which is a huge honor in the fashion industry. Emily has definitely proven she is more than just an Instagram model.

If Emily is back home, she is probably excited to spend some downtime with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she married in secret earlier this year, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The couple married in a small courthouse ceremony and thought they could keep their nuptials a secret. However, both husband and wife forgot that their marriage would be put on file for the public record and were quickly found out.

Emily Ratajkowski also keeps herself busy with her own swimsuit line Inamorata Swim. Maybe it’s the model’s own experience with running around ethereal beaches in a bikini, but the line is often praised for its inclusivity and a keen sense of style. Emily has even worked behind the scenes as a creative director and photographer for the line. She clearly loves to get involved in her projects and it’s refreshing to see a celebrity so fully back a brand with their name on it.

Emily Ratajkowski’s morning lie-in isn’t expected to last for too long. The model is constantly busy with traveling, shoots, and runway shows. Fans can expect her to be back and at it in no time at all.